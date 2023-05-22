United front! Bre Tiesi is showing her support for Nick Cannon after their relationship was under fire during season 6 of Selling Sunset.

“We’re more than good over here 💯❤️ love you daddy!” the influencer, 32, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 21, alongside a photo of herself, the comedian, 42 and their 10-month-old son, Legendary Love.

Tiesi made headlines after Selling Sunset season 6 started streaming on Friday, May 19. In one episode, she claimed that Cannon was not liable to pay her child support because he has a lot of children. “The way it works is, like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support,” Tiesi stated in the episode. “Or because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household.'”

The pair welcomed Legendary in June 2022. Cannon, for his part, also shares 11 other children with five women. He is the father of twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 23 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa, daughter Onyx Ice, 8 months, with LaNisha Cole and daughter Halo Marie, 5 months, with Alyssa Scott. (Cannon and Scott’s first child, son Zen, died of a brain tumor at 5 months old in December 2021.)

The real estate agent also shut down speculation that she relies on the Masked Singer host financially. “I take care of myself, and if my son needs something or we need something, I can ask. That’s all I have to do. I know he’s a good dad. And Nick is not my sugar daddy,” she explained. “Nick is not my reason that I’m where I’m at — he’s none of these things. It’s stupid. I can make crazy money by myself. I can carry my lifestyle, which is not cheap. I can carry my child and my own s–t.”

Tiesi’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, later clarified her client’s claims and set the record straight about Cannon’s financial obligations.

“Bre, you should know better!” the attorney quipped to Us Weekly in an exclusive interview on Friday. “That is absolutely not true. There’s no cap on child support based on the number of children. So, to the extent that Nick Cannon can have babies, he owes child support for those babies under California law.”

While Tiesi had nice things to say about Cannon on the show, costar Chelsea Lazkani was skeptical of the twosome’s unconventional relationship.

“I find Nick Cannon and Bre’s relationship rather off-putting. I just think we’re fundamentally so different, you know, and ultimately, the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian, so I don’t know if we will ever be super, super close friends,” Lazkani, 30, told the cameras.

The luxury realtor also alleged that Tiesi found out that the Drumline actor had welcomed a child with Cole via a news alert while the women were out together off camera. Several episodes later, the model slammed Lazkani for sharing the personal information, noting “there’s a difference between lying and omitting” in defense to Cannon.

“I don’t actually care. Do I wish that he would have said stuff without me finding s—t out on the internet and me coming to him being like, ‘What the f—k?’ Yes, but there’s no legal agreement,” she told fellow costar Amanza Smith. “There’s no ‘you have to do X Y and Z, you owe me this, you owe whatever.’ We don’t really have any of that.”