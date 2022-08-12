New girlfriend alert. Jason Oppenheim and his new flame, Marie-Lou Nurk, officially made their red carpet debut.

The Selling Sunset star, 45, was first spotted with Nurk in July 2022 in Mykonos, Greece, sparking rumors about their relationship. An insider told Us Weekly at the time that the Netflix personality was “really happy and in a good place” with his new love following his December 2021 split from costar Chrishell Stause after less than one year together.

The former couple’s relationship was documented on season 5 of the Netflix reality series, which premiered in April. Their breakup, however, wasn’t filmed for the show.

“It was an extremely difficult time and it was, I think, a conscious decision that we were not filmed together,” the California native exclusively told Us ahead of the season 5 premiere in April 2022. “I wasn’t comfortable. I mean, it was a very difficult time.”

For her part, Stause, 41, took to Instagram to explain the breakup the same day Us confirmed they had called it quits.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” the former soap​​ star wrote via social media at the time.

Though Oppenheim was initially laying low following his breakup (and Stause’s subsequent new relationship with musician G-Flip), he was proud to bring his new girlfriend to the premiere of Netflix’s new movie Day Shift in August 2022. In several photos from the event, the reality star — who wore a gray-blue suit with a T-shirt and sneakers — put his arm around the influencer, who rocked a sage green mini dress with ruffled and netting detail.

Nurk models for the MEGA Modeling Agency and is “based in Paris,” per her social media profile. In addition, a source close to Nurk revealed to Us that she got her start in modeling when she was younger and continues to work in the industry from time to time.

The insider also shared that Nurk works in business and brand strategy for several major European companies. She also studied economics at a university in Germany, where she’s from.

When Entertainment Tonight asked Oppenheim whether his new partner would make an appearance on season 6 of Selling Sunset, he played it coy, noting that the pair were “talking about it,” while the social media star added: “Yes, like, a little scene.”

Scroll down to find out more about Nurk: