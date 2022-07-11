New couple alert? Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim seems to be moving on from ex Chrishell Stause — with a mystery blonde in Greece!

The real estate broker, 45, and a yet-to-be-identified woman were spotted cozying up together while spending time in Mykonos on Friday, July 8, in photos published by the DailyMail on Monday, July 11.

The footage of the twosome — which includes multiple snaps and a video — shows the pair sharing a sweet smooch and enjoying some PDA while shopping at Nammos Village. Oppenheim is donning a fitted off-white collared shirt with black shorts while his new beau sports an all-white ensemble and sunnies.

Oppenheim’s last known relationship was with Selling Sunset costar Stause, 40, on season 5 of the Netflix series. Us Weekly confirmed in December 2021 that the two called it quits after just five months of dating.

At the time of the split, the California native claimed that the former couple “wanted different things regarding a family,” however, he had nothing but affection for the Days of Our Lives alum.

“While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends we will always love and support one another. She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” the Oppenheim Group cofounder wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

In April, Oppenheim exclusively told Us that he was still “raw” from the major life change. “I think that I made the right decision for myself, but also I think it’s just extremely difficult,” he explained. “I love her still. I always will. She’s a great woman so there’s just a lot of loss there.”

Stause, for her part, got candid about the breakup during an episode of the Netflix series. “He just told me that he doesn’t want to have kids, so as much as this hurts me to say, I’ve been clear with him what that would mean, so we are done. We broke up,” she revealed to costar Emma Hernan. “I’m just disappointed. I just feel like you never have it figured out and I guess that’s the life lesson.”

During the finale of season 5, the Kentucky native noted that she wasn’t sure if the duo could transition back to just being colleagues, however, by the end of the season 5 reunion, the actress revealed she had begun dating nonbinary singer G Flip.

“Like I said on the show, you don’t get to choose when you come into someone’s life,” Stause said via Instagram in May. “As much as I wish what I wanted in my last relationship aligned [with Jason over the] same things, it didn’t. And that’s OK. … With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick.”

Oppenheim expressed his regrets regarding the breakup during the Netflix series’ reunion in May. “I have to deal with her being happy with someone else and I’m probably never going to meet someone like that again,” he revealed at the time. “So it f–king sucks.”

