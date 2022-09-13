They do! Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela and Nicholas Hardy have tied the knot after more than one year of dating.

On Saturday, September 3, Villela, 44, and Hardy wed in a small ceremony in San Diego surrounded by 69 of the couple’s closest friends and family.

“We started our love story at the Fairmont Mayakoba,” the pair told Brides Magazine about planning their nuptials. “What started out as a 10-day trip turned into a seven-week romance! I have very strong family roots within San Diego and the Fairmont was one of the favorite places for my late sister Jackie to visit. It seemed like the perfect place to bring the family back together.”

Villela added, “We wanted the event to be intimate yet grand, and to create something that would blow people’s minds. Just like our love, this event had to reflect their fairytale love story.”

Prior to the wedding, the Netflix personality gave a glimpse into the couple’s big day.

“[It is in] the most beautiful place in San Diego, and we have the most sensational team creating our dreams of this fairytale love story that Nick and I have,” the TV personality exclusively told Us in August. “We have people from all around the world coming such as Nick’s family, who I cannot wait to meet in person, even though we speak on FaceTime all the time it is going to be so beautiful to finally give them a big hug. I also have my family, his friends and my friends.”

In January, the reality star revealed that Hardy — who also goes by Tom Fraud — had popped the question less than one year into their romance.

“Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS 💍❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Villela wrote via Instagram at the time. “One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart.”

The realtor added, “I always dreamed that I will find someone that will love the way I do and I could give my heart fully, thank youuu for coming into my life mi amore! I can’t believe I manifested you, the man that is what I always dreamt and more, I can’t believe that I am living this life, sometimes I feel like I’m dreaming and I have to pinch myself to know that is a dream but in real life.”

Last month, the Mexico native who joined Selling Sunset in season 4, revealed that she had set up her own surprise proposal for the creative director before they walked down the aisle together.

“Since he proposed to me, I thought that I would love for him to have a moment like this and a ring that will represent my love for him,” she exclusively told Us about the special moment. “I think women should be able to express their love in the same way and make the man they love have that same magic and for them to experience the moment just like us.”

Villela also shared that her proposal went “perfectly as planned” and felt “like a movie,” noting that her beau was “in shock and so overjoyed” and felt like “the prince” he is.

“He was so emotional, especially when I took out the ring and placed it on his finger. I will never ever forget this moment! It’s an experience that we should all have! We should all express our love and be more loving,” she gushed to Us.

The former soap opera star also shared details about the “unique” ring she purchased for Hardy, which she made sure was both “masculine” and “slender” but also shiny enough to match the stars.

“I know this ring is magic, I felt it since the moment I held it,” she told Us. “Their gems are precious and rare. They are mined from the Holy Land. The raw gemstones undergo a quality polishing process to reveal their natural beauty and are set in diamond-adorned gold jewelry. It is just stunning.”