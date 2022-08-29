Celebrating their love! Vanessa Villela is getting ready to walk down the aisle — which included surprising her fiancé Nicholas Hardy with a special proposal of his own ahead of the big day.

“Since he proposed to me, I thought that I would love for him to have a moment like this and a ring that will represent my love for him,” the Selling Sunset star, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly about the special moment. “I think women should be able to express their love in the same way and make the man they love have that same magic and for them to experience the moment just like us.”

The real estate agent gushed about how the sweet gesture, which took place at Portofino Hotel & Marina in California on Thursday, August 25, turned out even better than expected. “It went more than perfectly as planned. It was like a movie. He was in shock and so overjoyed, feeling like the prince he is for me,” she gushed. “When he opened his eyes, I was on my knee telling him everything I wanted to say, — I was trembling!”

Villela, who joined Selling Sunset during season 4, added: “He was so emotional, especially when I took out the ring and placed it on his finger. I will never ever forget this moment! It’s an experience that we should all have! We should all express our love and be more loving.”

Earlier this year, the Netflix personality announced that she was engaged to Hardy, who also goes by Tom Fraud, after less than one year of dating.

“Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS 💍❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Villela wrote via Instagram in January. “One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart.”

At the time, the reality TV star got emotional about her future with the photographer, adding, “I always dreamed that I will find someone that will love the way I do and I could give my heart fully, thank youuu for coming into my life mi amore! I can’t believe I manifested you, the man that is what I always dreamt and more, I can’t believe that I am living this life, sometimes I feel like I’m dreaming and I have to pinch myself to know that is a dream but in real life.”

The extensive declaration of love concluded: “You paint the stars in my heart and even when I think it can’t be possible to be better there you go painting more stars in it. ✨🌟✨🌟✨🌟✨🌟 You are my best friend, my man, my pajaro, my hero, my everything.”

Following her exciting news, Villela received an outpouring of support from her Selling Sunset costars. Emma Hernan replied, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! So happy for you guys.”

Meanwhile, Chrishell Stause took to the comments section to share her well wishes, writing, “Soooooo happy for you guys!!!! Such a beautiful moment-wishing nothing but the absolute best in your bright futures together!!!”

Christine Quinn, who has left the hit series ahead of season 6, also took to social media to celebrate the occasion. “OMG IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU! You were meant for love and you found your other half!” the Texas native, 33, wrote.

Ahead of her wedding, Villela offered a glimpse at the big plans for the couple’s nuptials. “[It is in] the most beautiful place in San Diego, and we have the most sensational team creating our dreams of this fairytale love story that Nick and I have,” she told Us earlier this month. “We have people from all around the world coming such as Nick’s family, who I cannot wait to meet in person, even though we speak on FaceTime all the time it is going to be so beautiful to finally give them a big hug. I also have my family, his friends and my friends.”

