When it comes to Selling Sunset, the drama doesn’t stop off camera. Chrishell Stause is continuing to fuel her feud with costar Nicole Young.

The Kentucky native, 41, clashed with Nicole, 31, throughout season 6 of the Netflix series, which premiered on Friday, May 19. Nicole claimed the former soap opera actress only got real estate listings because their boss Jason Oppenheim — whom Chrishell dated for several months in 2021 — had a crush on her. Chrishell fired back with accusations of her own, claiming her colleague was on drugs and “acting a little cracked out.”

Nicole has since shut down the allegations. The Dancing With the Stars alum, meanwhile, further explained her word choice via social media after a viewer asked how being “on crack” is different from being “cracked out.”

“On crack is self explanatory but cracked out-(what I said) means you are acting crazy so maybe there is a reason other than you being obsessed & thirsty for that camera,” Chrishell replied in a Wednesday, May 24, tweet. “Should not have said everything I was thinking.”

A second social media user criticized the Under Construction author for making such “a huge accusation” that could have “widespread repercussions” in the real world — including a lawsuit. Chrishell, however, claimed she and her costars aren’t able to take legal action.

“Well I could have saved her some money on her attorney. We sign away rights to sue when we sign on to do the show. So her attorney along with her ‘facts’ are questionable at best,” she tweeted. (Us Weekly has reached out to Netflix for comment.)

Nicole and fellow Selling Sunset newcomer Bre Tiesi both raised eyebrows within the Oppenheim Group office when they joined season 6, mixing up the tight-knit dynamic. While reflecting on her roller-coaster reality TV debut, Nicole thanked her supporters and opened up about facing a barrage of negativity online.

“Biggest thank you to Karl & Ellen — clients who became friends who quickly became family — THANK YOU for throwing me the most incredible viewing party surrounded by amazing friends, love, support, laughter and just the BEST night ever!! I am so humbled and grateful 🙏🙏 Love you both sooooooo much!” she captioned an Instagram post on Monday, May 22, sharing a glimpse of a celebration thrown by her close pals.

She added: “The vicious hatred I’ve received from strangers stings a lot less when surrounded by the ARMY of loyal friends and family who love and support me, lift me up and most importantly, know who I really am. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters ❤️❤️❤️.”

Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn — who exited the show before season 6 — showed support in the comments section. “You deserve everything 🌺 🥹 I love you,” she wrote.

Chrishell previously hinted at major tension between her and a costar in August 2022 — but she didn’t specify which realtor she was at odds with. “The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it 🤡.”

While some fans have praised the Days of Our Lives alum for standing her ground in the new episodes, others have expressed their disappointment. Chrishell hit back via Twitter on Wednesday after one viewer called her a “bully.”

“If you think I’m gonna feel bad for biting back at someone that spent every minute of their screen time trying to take me down & continues to you’re are [sic] quite mistaken,” she wrote. “Like me or hate me I no longer care. Thanks for watching tho.”