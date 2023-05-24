Backing off! Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani didn’t hold back when giving her opinion about costar Bre Tiesi’s relationship with Nick Cannon — and regrets not filtering her thoughts.

“I think she wants to kill me, and I want to stay alive for a very long time. So, you know, I just think I’ll keep my distance from her,” Lazkani, 30, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Monday, May 22. “I mean, I get it, she doesn’t like me. And some of the things I said were very hurtful. So, I completely acknowledge that, and I think I’m just trying to take a step back, mind my business — stop being a nosy b—h and realize that, you know, everything is what it seems.”

Tensions initially rose between the twosome on season 6 of the Netflix hit, which premiered on Friday, May 19. The luxury realtor expressed that she was skeptical of the 32-year-old newcomer’s relationship with the Masked Singer host, 42, with whom she shares 11-month-old son Legendary Love.

“I find Nick Cannon and Bre’s relationship rather off-putting. I just think we’re fundamentally so different, you know, and ultimately, the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian, so I don’t know if we will ever be super, super close friends,” Lazkani told the cameras.

The England native also alleged that Tiesi found out that the All That alum had welcomed daughter Onyx, now 8 months, with LaNisha Cole via a news alert on her cellphone while the women were out together off camera. Several episodes later, the model slammed Lazkani for sharing the personal information, noting “there’s a difference between lying and omitting” in defense of Cannon.

“I don’t actually care. Do I wish that he would have said stuff without me finding s—t out on the internet and me coming to him being like, ‘What the f—k?’ Yes, but there’s no legal agreement,” Tiesi explained to fellow costar Amanza Smith. “There’s no ‘you have to do X Y and Z, you owe me this, you owe whatever.’ We don’t really have any of that.”

In addition to his children with Tiesi and Cole, 41, Cannon shares 10 other children with five women. He is the father of twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 7 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 23 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa. He welcomed daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott in December 2022. (The duo’s first child, son Zen, died of a brain tumor at 5 months old in December 2021.)

Tiesi initially made headlines during Selling Sunset season 6 when she claimed that Cannon was not liable to pay her child support because of the amount of kids he has. “The way it works is, like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support,” she explained. “Or because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household.’” (Tiesi’s lawyer Neama Rahmani later clarified to Us Weekly that there is “no cap on child support based on the number of children.”)

The real estate agent also slammed down rumors that she relies on the Wild ’N Out host financially, saying, “I take care of myself, and if my son needs something or we need something, I can ask. That’s all I have to do. I know he’s a good dad. And Nick is not my sugar daddy.”

Lazkani, for her part, told ET on Tuesday that Tiesi is “very happy” with Cannon and therefore it isn’t her business to judge their relationship. “Take it and move on with that,” she explained. Like, if someone’s happy, they’re happy. Like, what’s the big deal?”

She continued, “Coming into the season, I was very aware of who Bre was, and I already had some of my own opinions. Negative or positive, it doesn’t matter. We all are human and we all embody opinions on everything, and everybody, quite frankly — whether you voice them or not — is different. So, I chose to voice them, because I realized that not only am I obviously creating a TV show, but this is how I feel.”

Lazkani explained that she realized the error of her ways after “taking a step back” and recognizing that Bre’s feelings are real and not just there for the reality series.

“I went from the standpoint of, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re doing a show. Everyone’s talking about it anyway. Like, I see it everywhere. So, I’m just gonna say what I feel.,’” she shared. “But no, this is a person with true feelings and you could hurt that person, because the difference between the online trolls and myself is I’m right in front of your face.”