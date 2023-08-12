Chrishell Stause is settled in her marriage to G Flip — and would “never” get back together with ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim.

After receiving an Instagram DM from a fan proclaiming that they missed seeing Stause, 42, dating Oppenheim, 45, the Selling Sunset star clapped back.

“I get these comments all the time on every post, so let me be clear. It’s never happening,” Stause wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, August 11. “I met my forever partner with G and we are planning a family & everything happened the way it was supposed to.”

She continued: “Jason is happy & he is a great friend I will have forever. But the people constantly trying to ‘ship’ us getting back together are wasting your time. Judging a relationship from small public glimpses is not the same as living in them and truly knowing what and who is right for you.”

Stause concluded her note by telling her followers to “have an amazing day” — and stream G Flip’s new album, Drummer.

Stause, who was previously married to actor Justin Hartley, started dating her Oppenheim Group boss in July 2021. They ultimately split seven months later after disagreeing about having children. After their breakup, Stause met G Flip, 29, on the set of one of the Australian drummer’s music videos.

“I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re nonbinary, so they go by they/them,” she said during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, which aired in May 2022. “I think I was probably as surprised as anyone.”

Stause continued at the time: “Nothing’s really changed for me, I’m still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human. I heard people talk about these things and they’re like, ‘I knew from a young age.’ That’s not me. I’m just, I’m very open to good energy. I don’t know what my future holds. … I know being in this position, we get judged constantly, but at the end of the day, I’m so happy.”

Us Weekly confirmed in May that Stause and G Flip privately got married in Las Vegas.

“We always said for a long time that if we were to go to Vegas, we’d probably get married because, you know, [Chrishell’s] always had a thing with Elvis [Presley] and [already] done a big traditional wedding,” G Flip said during a SiriusXM Hits 1 LA radio interview with their spouse later that month. “So [she wasn’t] planning to do a big, plan for six months, invite 100 guests [celebration].”

The “Be Your Man” singer added: “I always said if I was ever to get married, I’d want to do it in Vegas and then I remember when we first started dating, [she] said, ‘Yeah, if I was ever to get married again, it would be in Vegas,’ and my head was like, ‘Oh. That is exactly like me.’”

Stause, G Flip and Oppenheim have remained friendly. In fact, Stause revealed during the same SiriusXM interview that they “just had dinner” with twins Jason and Brett Oppenheim.