A second career? G Flip is cool with wife Chrishell Stause’s ex-boyfriend Jason Oppenheim — and even wants him to join their next performance.

“I’m trying to get Jason and Brett [Oppenheim] to be my backup dancers for my L.A. show later this year,” the “Be Your Man” singer, 29, said during a Friday, May 26, appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1 with Tony Fly and Symon. “Just imagine these two little Channing Tatums that come out and they’ve got their chests out!”

Stause, 41, chimed in that she and spouse G Flip — who wed earlier this month — “just had dinner” with the Oppenheim twins, both 46, and even joked about the siblings “backup dancing for G.”

The Under Construction author — who was previously married to actor Justin Hartley — started dating Oppenheim Group boss Jason in July 2021. The pair ultimately split that December of that year over disagreements about having children.

“I think that I made the right decision for myself, but also I think it’s just extremely difficult,” Jason — who has since moved on with model Mary-Lou Nurk — exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022. “I love her still. I always will. She’s a great woman so there’s just a lot of loss there. It’s far more difficult than I thought and it’s gonna take a lot longer than I thought. It doesn’t help that I have to rewatch it and then go to [the season 5] reunion and talk about it. It’s gonna be a tough few weeks ahead.”

During the Selling Sunset reunion, which dropped on Netflix in May 2022, Stause revealed that she had sparked a romance with the drummer.

“It started because I was just going to be in their video,” the All My Children alum shared, gushing that G Flip had become “very important” to her. “And it’s about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don’t always get to do it. At first of course, I was like, ‘Yes, let’s do that.’”

After less than one year together, G Flip relocated from their native Australia to Stause’s home base of California.

“I actually moved to [Los Angeles] in September last year so I’ve been living in L.A. since then,” G Flip exclusively told Us in October 2022. “But I’ve so far done seven trips back to Australia already in this one year. So I go back quite a lot. It’s like every month or so I’m back there.”

When the “Gay 4 Me” performer does head back home, they manage to make a long-distance relationship work with Stause.

“Me and my wonderful partner, we make our schedules work and sometimes she comes on the road with me on tour or she’ll come to Australia,” G Flip added at the time. “But we always make it work and definitely [have] a lot of phone calls and FaceTimes [whenever we’re apart].”

Us later confirmed in May that the Netflix reality star and the musician had secretly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

“Not a lot of people were [invited]. It was so last minute, but if [Jason] wants to come to the next, we’re gonna do it every year,” Stause added on Friday. “I know a lot of people think that’s weird, [but] we are really good friends. We genuinely want the best for each other. There is zero bad blood at all.”

She continued: “I think when you really do love someone and you don’t break up for any nefarious reason, you genuinely want them to be happy and you see that it’s not meant to be with you and I know he feels the same way, so that’s why there is no bad blood.”