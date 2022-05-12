Packing on the PDA! Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s relationship is hotter than ever in the artist’s latest music video, which features the new couple making out — everywhere.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, and the musician, 27, take their romance — and steamy physical affection — to new heights in G Flip’s “Get Me Outta Here” music video, which dropped on Thursday, May 12. While the track seems to be about someone suffocating in a previous relationship, the only reason the nonbinary singer would be unable to breathe in the video is due to their intense makeout sessions with Stause, who recently inked the “Gay 4 Me” artist’s leg with the song title.

The pair are all over each other in the new visual, deeply kissing in the grocery store, where the Netflix personality faces the camera to show off her body in a tight leather top while seductively biting her lip. (She also bites her partner’s lip during one of their heavy kissing scenes.) The couple — whose relationship was confirmed by Stause in the Friday, May 6, season 5 Selling Sunset reunion — also display their smooching skills in clips awash in red light that are interspersed throughout the video.

G Flip’s video comes two days after the realtor defended their relationship from fans who were concerned about the romance.

“In this current situation with G … yes, I wish we were in the same stage in our life and wanted the same things, but that doesn’t diminish the deep connection that we have made,” Stause, who broke up with boss and costar Jason Oppenheim last year in part because she wanted children, told fans via Instagram on Tuesday, May 10.

She further detailed her sexuality and explained G Flip’s gender identity in the post.

“For me, it is about the person. It is about their heart. I am attracted to masculine energy and I don’t really care about what the physical form is,” the All My Children alum said. “With G, they identify as nonbinary. They really feel like they are a mix. They identify on both sides of male and female. I personally find [it] such a beautiful mix and it’s probably why we did connect on such a deep level so quick.”

Oppenheim, 45, and Stause, who was previously married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley, split in December 2021 after several months of dating. Last month, the Oppenheim Group cofounder candidly told Us Weekly that he is still processing the breakup.

“I’m still working through everything, you know, the emotions and the feelings even months later,” he told Us. “I think it’s gonna be a longer process than I anticipated. … I’m doing my best, but it is a bit raw still.”

The real estate agent also claimed to Us that he will “always love” Stause — though “it doesn’t help that I have to rewatch it [the breakup] [on Selling Sunset],” he added. “And then, you know, go to a reunion and talk about it. It’s gonna be a tough few weeks ahead.”

