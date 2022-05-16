Chrishell Stause and G Flip are taking their whirlwind romance around the world! The couple touched down in the “Get Me Outta Here” singer’s home country of Australia — and the pair are making the most of their trip.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, and the artist, 27, are enjoying their time down under, documenting every special moment and every attraction along the way.

On Sunday, May 15, the TV personality posted multiple videos via her Instagram Story of their time in Sydney. In one clip, she and G Flip visited the Taronga Zoo and meet pademelons, animals native to Australia and New Guinea that resemble small, furry kangaroos. In another, Strause tries TimTams — a classic Australian cookie made up of chocolate and wafers — while cruising on a boat. It’s from this incredible water view that they pass the Sydney Opera House, which is all lit up at night.

For their part, the “Gay 4 Me” singer seemed thrilled to be back in Australia, zooming in on the Sydney skyline via their Instagram Story and captioning the video “STRAYA.” They also took a selfie video out on the boat, toasting a glass of wine while looking at the camera.

Stause and G Flip have been going strong for weeks, with the Netflix star confirming their relationship at the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion on May 6.

“I think I was probably as surprised as anyone,” the Kentucky native revealed at the reunion about her romance with her new partner, who is nonbinary. “Nothing’s really changed for me, I’m still very attracted to masculine energy and a good human. I heard people talk about these things and they’re like, ‘I knew from a young age.’ That’s not me.”

Stause explained that she’s “very open to good energy,” and “at the end of the day, I’m so happy.”

The two initially met on Halloween 2021, G Flip recently revealed.

“We were both with our ex-partners [at the time] … And then, we obviously separated from our partners and we just started talking and stuff,” they revealed on the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast on Friday, May 13. “We just found a lot of similarities, even though people would think we are from like different corners of the world. We find ourselves so similar sometimes.”

The All My Children alum’s dating life has often made headlines, particularly with two of her A-list relationships. Stause called it quits with her boss Jason Oppenheim in December 2021 after several months of dating. She previously finalized her divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley in 2020 after two years of marriage.

Last month, Oppenheim, 45, told Us Weekly that he is having an “extremely difficult” time with his breakup from the real estate agent.

“I love her still. I always will,” he revealed to Us. “She’s a great woman so there’s just a lot of loss there.”

On the season 5 reunion, however, he noted that he was still happy for Stause amid her new romance with G Flip.

“They seem like a badass, for one. And two, the smile that’s been on your face the last couple [of] minutes makes me very happy,” the Oppenheim Group cofounder told his ex. “So I’m proud of you.”

As for how Hartley — to whom she was married from October 2017 to February 2021 — is handling her new romance, a source exclusively told Us that he purposely stays out of the loop when it comes to her dating lire.

“Justin doesn’t keep up with news about Chrishell at all,” the insider revealed to Us. “He’s not one who follows celebrity news unless someone brings it up to him.”

