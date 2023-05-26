Her side of the story. Chrishell Stause opened up about how her “one-sided” issues with Amanza Smith were ignited — and how her partner, G Flip, is involved.

“When G decided to film on the show, the one caveat is that I’m very protective and [they] cannot have anything to do with drama at all,” Chrishell, 41, explained during a joint interview with the musician, 29, on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon on Friday, May 26. “So we did venture into a design project originally and as soon as [Amanza] had an issue — and she kind of started an issue — that we have later since dropped.”

The Netflix personality, who announced her marriage to G Flip earlier this month, said she was trying not to involve her significant other in any onscreen feuds.

“I’m happy to take that heat because, at the end of the day, if G is going to be so gracious as to join this crazy world I’m in, it is my job to protect them,” she continued. “But when the timeframe of filming was [up], I didn’t want to continue with the drama. We weren’t speaking, so I didn’t want G involved in that.”

According to Chrishell, Amanza, 46, is allegedly not thrilled that her design story line didn’t end up in season 6.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“But we were filming for nine months. You could have done it. You didn’t have to have me and my partner involved,” the former soap opera actress said. “At the end of the day, I want to make this clear: I love Amanza. I literally love her, so I think that right now she’s in her feelings because she wanted to get something on the show, but at some point, she has to understand this is my partner. I’m very protective.”

Amanza, for her part, revealed shortly after season 6 premiered that she’s at odds with Chrishell. “I’ve never given any reason as to why I blocked chrishell to anyone because I don’t think anyone has asked so far,” she responded in the comments section of an Instagram post on Monday, May 22. “Don’t worry I’m happy to share in due time.”

The Kentucky native has since been made aware of the social media shakeup, adding on Friday, “The fans told me in my comments. I thought we squashed it. We both apologized and I paid her for everything that was done. So, I don’t want to fight with her whatsoever. I think that it’s one of those things where with G coming into the Selling Sunset world — there cannot be drama. As soon as there’s drama, nope. That’s it.”

Chrishell concluded: “Their music is so important to them and G doesn’t want to be a reality star. They didn’t sign up for that. They just love and support me, so you can come at me. She can come at me all day. I get it. I’m used to it. It’s going to be [a] one-sided fight because I want to drop this.”

Following her initial comments, Amanza has since offered an update on where she and Chrishell stand while addressing her season 6 health scare. (Following the results of a recent biopsy, the designer confirmed she is cancer-free.)

“I know that it is very public that Chrishell and I have our own little feud right now however, I also know that she too, has suffered a great deal of pain by losing loved ones from this terrible awful disease,” the real estate agent wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 23. “Let’s celebrate life on this post and I urge you to please if you are going to comment make this one, the one that you bite your tongue and only make it positive. Negativity causes disease everyone remember that …it’s something we don’t want to mess with … love, positivity, and happiness actually heal it. Big love to you all. Thank you for the support. We are so grateful to have the number one show in the US on Netflix.”

Selling Sunset season 6 is currently streaming on Netflix.