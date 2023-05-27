After Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s whirlwind wedding ceremony, they decided to make their commitment even more permanent.

“We got vows tattooed. We did, like, the whole thing,” the Selling Sunset star, 41, revealed during a Friday, May 26, appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon. “I have one [on my ribcage].”

The “Be Your Man” crooner, 29, got matching ink on the top of their arm.

After the radio hosts pressed the couple on what the vows said, they decided against sharing further details. “I think we should keep it to ourselves,” G Flip added. “We’ve shared nearly everything about this. We’ve shared so much.”

Stause then joked that she “shouldn’t have said” something in the first place. “Because it’s like, even if we say it, then you have to explain the story behind it and it’s like, you know, maybe one day,” she said.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the twosome had privately wed in Las Vegas.

“We always said for a long time that if we were to go to Vegas, we’d probably get married because, you know, [Chrishell’s] always had a thing with Elvis [Presley] and [already] done a big traditional wedding,” G Flip said during the radio interview, referring to their wife’s past marriage to actor Justin Hartley. “So [she wasn’t] planning to do a big, plan for six months, invite a 100 guests [celebration].”

The drummer added: “I always said if I was ever to get married, I’d want to do it in Vegas and then I remember when we first started dating, [she] said, ‘Yeah, if I was ever to get married again, it would be in Vegas,’ and my head was like, ‘Oh. That is exactly like me.’”

Stause, for her part, explained that she did not want to host another elaborate ceremony following her 2021 divorce from the This Is Us alum, 46. “I care about other things and so … this is the perfect blend of [what we wanted,” the Under Construction author added. “It obviously is super meaningful.”

Stause, who briefly dated boss Jason Oppenheim after her divorce, announced during the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion special in May 2022 that she had sparked a romance with the Australia native after meeting on the set of one of their music videos.

“Me and my wonderful partner, we make our schedules work and sometimes she comes on the road with me on tour or she’ll come to Australia,” G Flip exclusively told Us the following October of their relationship. “But we always make it work and definitely [have] a lot of phone calls and FaceTimes [whenever we’re apart].”

The “Gay 4 Me” performer has since relocated to Los Angeles — which is Stause’s home base — full-time and even made a few cameos on Selling Sunset season 6, which is currently streaming on Netflix.