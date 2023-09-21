Chrishell Stause learned an important lesson after her divorce from Justin Hartley.

“Keep some independence,” Stause, 42, said when asked about combining finances with a partner during her appearance on the Tuesday, September 19, episode of the “Richer Lives By SoFi” podcast.

Stause noted that “you never know” what’s going to happen in a relationship — seemingly alluding to her past marriage.

“As someone that speaks from experience, I say, always keep some independence,” she added. “But when it comes to down the line and raising children, I’m sure that conversation will change.”

Stause and Hartley, 46, started dating in 2013 and got married four years later. Us Weekly confirmed in 2019 that the This Is Us alum filed for divorce, which Stause claimed to be blindsided by.

“I found out because he text[ed] me that we were filed,” she said through tears in a scene from Selling Sunset season 3. “Forty-five minutes later, the world knew.”

She added, “When I found out, I was minutes before leaving the house for work, so I immediately just grabbed a few things and I just got out of there as fast as I could. I don’t think I really knew where I was going or what I was gonna do, but I just had to leave.”

At the time, Stause acknowledged the questions surrounding the split, noting that “people want answers, and I f—king want answers.”

Us broke the news that Stause and Hartley’s divorce had been finalized in January 2021. They’ve each found love again following the split.

Hartley married Sofia Pernas in May 2021. Stause, for her part, confirmed her relationship with Australian musician G Flip in May 2022. One year later, Us confirmed that the pair tied the knot.

“Right now, we’re very independent,” Stause said on Tuesday of herself and G Flip, 29, in terms of the financial status of their marriage. “Obviously, I do think that would change and have a family account when it comes to raising kids. Which I think would be the reason you’d want to have that together.”

Stause has been very open over the years about her hopes to start a family. In September 2022, however, she clapped back after constantly receiving questions about the couple’s plans to have kids.

“Please stop asking me this. At least this one didn’t include hate, I refuse to give a voice to by reposting. I plan on adopting,” Stause shared via Instagram at the time. “I understand being on Selling Sunset entitles people to questions and my life in a way. But I am tired of this question … I fell in love with a person. It’s not that scandalous.”