Amanza Smith settled her feud with Selling Sunset costar Chrishell Stause while in the hospital earlier this year.

“Before I went into the hospital, I had a falling out with my dear friend Chrishell. I never have had a falling out like this with anybody,” Smith, 46, said on the Monday, September 18, episode of the “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast. “We had a misunderstanding. It happened kind of during season 7 [of Selling Sunset] and then it carried on a little bit afterward — a lot afterward. And I felt really really strongly about it like I was done. I was done with her, I didn’t like the way she moved through this situation that we had been in. I was very vocal about it.”

In May, Stause, 42, confessed during an interview on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon that her and Smith’s feud began after they were partnered up on a project for the reality show. However, Stause didn’t want to get involved in the story line — and didn’t want her spouse, G Flip, involved in any onscreen drama. The following month, Smith was diagnosed with a blood infection and was in the hospital until July.

“When I was in the hospital, [Chrishell] reached out to me and it made me so emotional and I wrote her back. In my head, I was like, ‘What the f–k are we even arguing about?’ We’ve talked since and we’re good,” she recalled. “I don’t even think I have one ounce of anything in me that could feed into any of … I mean, I can’t think of what would be a big enough reason to like really give two s–ts about some of the drama.”

Smith noted that she has a “low tolerance for things that aren’t important” following her health scare over the summer. The real estate agent shared that her condition “almost killed” her because she didn’t realize anything was wrong with her until her symptoms got too severe.

“About two weeks after filming, I was at Mary [Fitzgerald’s] house one night, everything was fine, we were decorating her house. I woke up the next day, I couldn’t get out of bed,” Smith revealed. “I couldn’t step out of bed, my back hurt so bad … I just thought my back had gone out, maybe like I moved some furniture too much or something.”

Thinking she just tweaked her back, Smith stayed in bed for two days. Despite multiple doctors’ visits, it wasn’t until she was encouraged to get an MRI that Smith found out what was actually wrong with her back. Doctors spotted “a giant mass” at the bottom of her spine, and initially thought it was a tumor. She later checked into the hospital for a month to get treated for what she learned was a blood infection.

“It ended up being like this massive bacterial infection that was all throughout my blood. So they started me on intravenous antibiotics immediately,” she shared on Monday while noting she’s still taking oral antibiotics to make sure the infection doesn’t come back.