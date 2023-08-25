Amanza Smith and her new boyfriend, David LaQua, stepped out in public for the first time since the Selling Sunset star revealed she had a new man in her life.

Smith, 46, and LaQua held hands as they headed to dinner in Beverly Hills on Thursday, August 24. The Netflix personality wore a metallic blue minidress with heels for the occasion while David was dressed in a black t-shirt and plaid pants.

A few weeks ago, Smith made their relationship Instagram-official when she shared a video of herself splitting a coconut beverage with LaQua.

“When I needed you most there you were,” she captioned the post. “Love really shows up when you least expect it so grateful for this man! 🙏🏽♥️.”

Related: ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young an... All’s fair in love and real estate! Selling Sunset is partly about the luxury home market in Southern California, but it still devotes plenty of airtime to the cast’s personal lives. When the agents of the Oppenheim Group aren’t pounding the pavement in five-inch stilettos, they’re sitting around their West Hollywood office catching up on […]

Smith did not reveal his name at the time and hinted people might have trouble finding him online. “He’s not a social media guy!” she wrote in response to a commenter who wanted to “lurk” on his page. “One of the many amazing qualities he has lol.”

Smith was married to Ralph Brown from 2010 to 2012. They share daughter Noah, 13, and son Braker, 12.

The reality star’s big reveal came nearly three months after breaking the news that she was hospitalized for a serious blood infection. Initially, Smith shared that doctors were worried she had a tumor because the infection appeared that way on her MRI.

“Everyone was very scared, including myself,” she wrote via Instagram in June. “Here I am day 10 and I’m making this message a bit quickly because I’m about to go into surgery to have portions of the infection removed from my spine that weren’t getting any better. … I’m still in pain, but I am hopeful that with the surgery my back pain will diminish.”

Related: ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Then vs Now: What the Realtors Looked Like Before the Net... Transformation time! The stars of Selling Sunset know a lot about glamour, and while they regularly step up to the plate to deliver fashion and beauty looks worthy of the red carpet, many of the women underwent makeovers prior to the hit series. Christine Quinn, for instance, has been forthcoming about the way she appears […]

In July, Smith announced that she had been discharged from the hospital.

“31 days later and I’m out!” she captioned her Instagram Story post. “Learning how to use my new antibiotic machine that will be permanently hooked to me 24/7 for the next couple of weeks. #onthemend.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

After her experience in the hospital, Smith explained that she has a new perspective on life.

“You know who your friends are when you become a burden,” she shared in an August interview with People. “It’s like a rebirth. I will never take my mobility for granted again. When I can walk and jog again and do Pilates or ballet, I hope I stick to them because I plan on living to be 107.”