Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith has a new man in her life, and she’s ready to introduce him to the world — kind of.

Smith, 46, made her relationship Instagram official on Wednesday, August 2, when she shared a video of herself splitting a coconut beverage with her mystery boyfriend. In her caption, Smith hinted that her beau had supported her through her recent health scare.

“When I needed you most there you were,” she wrote, seemingly referring to her hospitalization earlier this year for a blood infection. “Love really shows up when you least expect it so grateful for this man!”

Smith didn’t share her man’s name in her post — and she hinted that Instagram sleuths might not have much luck finding him online. “He’s not a social media guy!” she wrote in response to a commenter who wanted to “lurk” on his page. “One of the many amazing qualities he has lol.”

In another comment, Smith clarified that the video was taken on Sunday, July 30. “I definitely am feeling better than I have been even though I still have to take it slow,” she continued. “I’m getting there. This man has helped me immensely.”

Smith’s Selling Sunset costars were quick to share their congratulations for the couple. “Cuties!!!! I am so happy y’all found each other and that you found an amazing man who puts you on the pedestal you deserve,” wrote Nicole Young, who made her Selling Sunset debut in season 6. Chelsea Lazkani, meanwhile, joked, “Not the IG reveal 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 hiiii boooooo.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Smith’s relationship news comes nearly two months after she told Instagram followers she’d been in the hospital for several days receiving treatment for a blood infection. “Everyone was very scared, including myself,” she wrote on June 11. “I’m still in pain, but I am hopeful that with the surgery my back pain will diminish.”

Smith explained that her health issues started in May when she began experiencing “excruciating pain” in her lower back. After an MRI and a CT scan, doctors informed her that she should go to the hospital for further testing. She was then admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she was diagnosed with osteomyelitis, a type of bone infection.

Last month, Smith was finally discharged from the hospital after 31 days. “I’m out!” she wrote via Instagram on July 4. “Learning how to use my new antibiotic machine that will be permanently hooked to me 24/7 for the next couple of weeks.”