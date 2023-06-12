On the mend. Amanza Smith revealed that she’s been in the hospital for several days receiving treatment for a blood infection.

The Selling Sunset star, 46, broke the news to her Instagram followers on Sunday, June 11, sharing a video montage set to “Titanium” by David Guetta and Sia. The Netflix personality explained that her health issues began a month ago when she started experiencing “excruciating pain” in her lower back. She initially believed she had a slipped disc, but after an MRI and a CT scan, doctors informed her that she should go to the hospital for further testing.

The real estate pro went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles earlier this month and was immediately admitted to the hospital. “Come to find out I had an infection in my blood that had caused a great deal of infection to be spread to the bones of my spine and it’s called osteomyelitis,” Smith explained in her Instagram post. “The good thing about all of this I’m in the best hospital and quite possibly the world and every doctor and every nurse has been right on top of everything to get the answers that we need to get me to where I need to be, which is better.”

The Indiana native went on to say that doctors initially worried she had a tumor because the infection appeared that way on her MRI. “Everyone was very scared, including myself,” she wrote, noting that she’s been taking antibiotics to treat the infection. “Here I am day 10 and I’m making this message a bit quickly because I’m about to go into surgery to have portions of the infection removed from my spine that weren’t getting any better. … I’m still in pain, but I am hopeful that with the surgery my back pain will diminish.”

In her video, Smith included screenshots of a missed call from her Selling Sunset costar Mary Fitzgerald and a FaceTime session with her son. The former cheerleader shares daughter Noah and son Braker with ex Ralph Brown.

Smith’s friends and colleagues flooded her post with messages of support, with several agents from The Oppenheim Group sending their best wishes for her health. “You’re so strong Mama, sending you so much love ❤️,” wrote Kayla Cardona, who stars on Selling the OC. Cardona’s costar Alexandra Jarvis chimed in to add, “Praying for your complete recovery!”

Nicole Young, who joined Selling Sunset in season 6, wrote: “Strongest woman I know! I love you and yes, this too shall pass. I cannot wait to see NOT in excruciating pain.”

Smith’s blood infection comes just weeks after she confirmed she’s cancer-free after having a benign biopsy. During season 6 of Selling Sunset, she revealed that she’d been putting off having the biopsy after an unusual scan of her uterus. In May, however, Smith told fans that all was well.

“Thank you to everyone for your concerns and well wishes towards my health,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I’ve been in forever! ♥️🙏🏽😂 The results of my biopsy were benign! I I will continue to be grateful for my health, and even more so now than ever!”