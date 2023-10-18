There are precious few lasting examples of reality TV love. The Bachelor‘s Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici. Love Island’s Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague. And now, add Love Is Blind‘s Tiffany Pennywell Brown and Brett Brown to that tally.

While they encountered a few hiccups on their way to the altar on season 4, from her pod nap to his wedding-day tailoring emergency, their genuine connection instantly charmed viewers. But even they’re surprised a dating show led them to The One. Going into filming, Tiffany says, “I was just like, ‘There’s no way they could have found my perfect person, but I’m optimistic and I will give this experiment a chance.’ And here we are.”

Brett, too, arrived with a “nothing to lose” attitude — and their positivity paid off. They’re one of only eight couples who’ve made it work outside of the Love Is Blind pods in the show’s five-season history.

Tiffany tells Us she at times felt pressure to maintain the perfect-couple image, but she and Brett have found their rhythm in the real world and have no regrets about the unusual way they fell in love.

“I wouldn’t change that experience, and I’m just glad that it was well-received,” Tiffany says. “We love each other so much, so we’re not doing anything for the cameras or [because of] public pressure.”

Both stars committed to showing their true selves throughout the dating experiment, in which contestants propose marriage before ever knowing what their future partner looks like. The decision is made solely based on the emotional connection the twosome shares. Their openness and authenticity has led viewers to champion Brett and Tiffany’s story as a shining example of Black love on screen in a genre that too often lacks diversity.

“I think it’s great that there was Black representation on our season, but we see this all around us. … It’s bigger than just being Black love,” Tiffany tells Us, adding that “it feels good” to see such continued support from the fanbase. “It’s just seeing what true love looks like and what caring about someone looks like on camera.”

With their pod days behind them, Brett and Tiffany are enjoying the privacy of their day-to-day married life. If the right opportunity comes their way, however, the twosome wouldn’t turn down their own reality series — with a few “boundaries,” Brett says.

Asked whether they would recommend the Love Is Blind experience overall, both Tiffany and Brett gave Us a resounding yes. “I got the best possible outcome. I got this handsome man,” she gushes, teasing that the only “small thing” she’d do differently if given the chance is to have a “bigger bachelorette celebration.”

Brett, meanwhile, encourages potential future cast members not to get sidetracked by the spotlight — or by the possibility of multiple connections.

“We didn’t go into that territory,” he recalls. “When you’re in the pod with the other person — whoever it is you’re talking to — really just focus on you two. And if it’s meant to be, it’ll be. If it’s not, it’s not.”

The couple’s advice transcends the realm of finding love on reality TV. Adds Tiffany, “Don’t try to impress anyone, don’t compare yourself to anyone. Try to be your most authentic self, because that’s how you are going to be able to find your true match.”

For more with the Reality Stars of the Year, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.