Life after the pods! After battling some technical glitches, the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion saw hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey catch up with the contestants — and revealed which couples are still going strong.

After a season filled with drama — and a few relationship swaps — the Sunday, April 16, special revealed that all three couples who tied the knot on the Love Is Blind altar are still married today.

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah initially found love on the show but struggled with a few bumps along the way. In addition to forming a strong connection with fellow castmate Micah Lussier — and struggling to let go of their bond even after proposing to Chelsea — Kwame, who was previously based in Portland, Oregon – had reservations about moving to Seattle with his now-wife.

However, the reunion revealed that the sales development manager ultimately compromised and moved to Seattle to be with the speech pathologist. The pair — who also dealt with Kwame’s mother not approving of their union — have made progress with the Ghana native’s brood. Chelsea has since been welcomed into Kwame’s childhood home with open arms, even spending Thanksgiving with the family.

The couple also addressed Kwame’s infamous pool scene in Mexico with Micah, where the twosome had a long, intimate talk about their relationship while he was engaged to Chelsea.

“Regardless of whether my heart was in a different place and I had moved on … I still needed to process out the pain that was felt,” Kwame explained. “I do think I should have handled the breakup immediately with a bit more maturity because I think we would have gotten more closure before Mexico.”

Chelsea, for her part, told hosts Vanessa and Nick that the drama only made them “stronger than ever.”

Another duo still enjoying newlywed bliss are Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi. Bliss initially left the dating experiment heartbroken when Zack chose to propose to Irina Solomonova instead. However, they ultimately pulled the plug on their romance after less than one week together when Irina confessed she wasn’t physically attracted to the criminal defense lawyer. Realizing he had made the wrong choice, Zack met up with Bliss back in Seattle and revealed he still had feelings for her. After a few fantastic dates, Zack got down on one knee and the pair said “I do” during the finale.

Despite being over the moon with Bliss, Zack couldn’t help but confront Irina at the reunion, accusing her of going on the show “to get famous.” The events planner, meanwhile, owned up to her actions and revealed that she is attempting to better herself.

“I am going through all of it … and I know that’s not the person I want to be and that I’m not and it’s painful that that’s the image I’m left with on my three weeks of this journey,” she told her ex-fiancé. After hearing her out, Zack and Bliss — who had a tumultuous dynamic with Irina in the pods as they both fought for Zack’s affection — both forgave Irina for her questionable actions.

Irina’s drama, however, didn’t end with Zack and Bliss. She also revealed to Micah — her best friend in the pods — that she was attracted to her then-fiancé, Paul Peden, during a season 4 episode. While Micah said she’s since forgiven Irina for the uncomfortable confession, she got emotional when discussing her wedding, in which Paul turned her down at the altar.

The marketing manager revealed during the special that if Paul had said yes to her during their nuptials, she would have as well — and needed him to answer first because she knew in her gut something was off.

While the two didn’t walk away married, they shared at the reunion that they tried to see each other again after filming the series and even briefly dated, but eventually went their separate ways.

The second love triangle of the season — Jackie Bonds, Marshall Glaze and Josh Demas — was another drama-filled situation that left viewers with questions. After Jackie broke things off with Marshall in season 4 because he was “too sensitive,” she agreed to see where things go with Josh.

During the reunion, Jackie made an appearance in a pre-recorded interview with Josh and revealed that the pair have been together for almost a year, live together and even share two pets.

After Jackie claimed she broke up with Marshall before meeting up with Josh for a coffee date, Vanessa called out Jackie’s timeline, saying that regardless of when they saw each other, she still made the decision too late. The dental hygienist took accountability for her wrongdoings and clarified her actions on the show, sharing that she’s not the same person she used to be.

“I have grown within the last year,” she explained. “That person that I’ve seen is a totally different Jackie.”

Marshall, for his part, explored dating Kacia Clark from the pods after production wrapped, but ultimately decided he needed space from the entire experiment.

“I just couldn’t move forward because I wanted to distance myself from that horrible experience that I had and I just need time to work on myself,” he said.

For more on the Love Is Blind season 4 reunion — including an update on Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell — watch the video above.