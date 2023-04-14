‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Finale Recap: Which Couples Said ‘I Do’?

The season 4 finale of Love Is Blind showed some couples saying “I do” and others leaving the altar heartbroken — and Us Weekly is breaking down every juicy moment on “Reality Recap.”

The final episode of the hit series dropped on Netflix on Friday, April 14, and picked up where fans left off one week prior: waiting to see whether Kwame Appiah would marry Chelsea Griffin. She said “yes” before a dramatic cliffhanger as she and her loved ones anticipated Kwame’s response.

The 33-year-old ultimately echoed Chelsea’s “I do,” and she let out a huge sigh of relief. Kwame’s sister, Barbara, cheered for the newlyweds as they sealed their marriage with a kiss.

Before their wedding day, the twosome faced a few challenges while adjusting to life outside of the Love Is Blind pods — their biggest roadblock being that they didn’t receive approval from Kwame’s mother. Chelsea’s family, meanwhile, fully supported the duo’s relationship before their wedding day.

The twosome were also involved in a love triangle with Kwame’s other pod connection, Micah Lussier, who got engaged to Paul Peden. While the pair appeared to be on the path to marriage leading up to the finale, their relationship took a turn for the worse. Paul, 29, ultimately opted not to say “yes” at the altar after claiming he and Micah, 27, simply weren’t ready to make a lifelong commitment.

With Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds already pulling the plug on their engagement before their wedding day, only two couples remained: Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi.

Tiffany, 37, and Brett, 36, appeared solid throughout most of the season — but their relationship became rocky during wedding planning. “I just feel so all over the place right now,” she confessed to her fiancé through tears one week before the finale. “I just want my mom [to be] in town and [also] trying to plan everything, like [making] sure the bridesmaids have everything for their dresses. It’s just all too much.”

The design director attempted to console Tiffany while also acknowledging that her concerns were valid. Ultimately, the pair found their happily ever after and tied the knot.

Zack, 31, and Bliss, 33, had an even shorter trip to the altar than their costars. The lawyer initially proposed to Irina Solomonova in the pods, but the twosome called it quits before even returning to Seattle. He rekindled his romance with Bliss after remembering their strong connection — and shared love for Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” — and popped the question.

Despite facing some pushback from her father about the unconventional road to marriage, the twosome both said “yes” on their wedding day.

Watch the video above for more bombshells from the Love Is Blind season 4 finale — and tune in to the live Netflix reunion special on Sunday, April 16, at 8 p.m. ET.