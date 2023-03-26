Warning: This post contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season 4.

More than just a reality TV villain? During Micah Lussier and Irina Solomonova’s Love Is Blind tenures, eagle-eyed viewers noticed the women acting like mean girls to the other pod contestants.

“I mean, you know what? So be it,” Micah exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the season 4 premiere in March 2023. “What [Irina] did for me was make me laugh and reminded me who I am [and] that I like to laugh. I like to joke. Like, this is a really serious situation, but I don’t have to be miserable. Like, I can enjoy myself a little bit and she gave me that, and for that, I don’t regret it.”

The marketing manager and Irina were both cast as participants on Netflix’s fourth season of the hit dating show. In the midst of searching for The One, viewers noticed the two pals seemingly making fun of the other women. In one scene, Irina is seen laughing from behind the kitchen island while Amber Wilder breaks down in tears over her love triangle with Paul Peden and his eventual fiancée, Micah.

Micah was also spotted laughing at others’ expense during the pod experiment. When Jackelina Bonds teared up over potentially hurting Josh Demas’ feelings with a group of women, the former realtor interrupted the group. “Do you have a headache or is it men?” Micah asked the sobbing dental assistant. When Jackelina was too upset to answer, Micah shared a look with Irina and stifled a giggle.

Irina’s own “mean girl” behavior spurned a bitter rivalry with Bliss Poureetezadi over Zack Goytowski’s affections. Things intensified when Irina seemed jealous that the senior program manager was baking cupcakes for Zack’s birthday — and she forgot what day it was. Both the Solo founder and Bliss went on to complain to the attorney about one another.

“Hey. Look, I know I talk s—t about some girls, but I don’t have any ill intent,” Irina told Zack in the pods, who looked confused on the other side of the wall. “If I’m in the kitchen with [Bliss] and I’m like, ‘Ooh, how’s that tasting?’ Like, that’s just me. I mean those things [and] I’m not trying to be, like, snaky or mischievous. It’s just different for her. I feel weird that she feels so weird.”

Zack ultimately dumped Bliss in favor of his connection with the Russia native. While he proposed sight unseen, they ultimately went their separate ways not long after meeting in person.

“[Meeting him] was a lot more challenging than I thought it was gonna be. Like, it was really hard to connect the connection we made in the pods versus being together,” Irina exclusively told Us in March 2023. “I will say that when I saw him it wasn’t anything about his looks or anything, but I just had this gut feeling that something just didn’t feel right, and I didn’t feel safe or comfortable. … It was just something that grew, and I feel I was kinda trying to force or pressure myself to feel these feelings for him.”

Scroll below to read Irina and Micah’s candid quotes about becoming reality TV villains: