Get ready to return to the dating pods! Love Is Blind season four officially has a premiere date — and it’s sooner than you think.

On Tuesday, February 21, Netflix announced that the hit reality dating series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, will return with brand-new episodes beginning Friday, March 24. Episodes one through five will drop on release day, followed by episodes six through eight on March 31, episodes nine through 11 on April 7, and will conclude with the season four finale on April 14.

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them,” Netflix’s season description states. “Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.”

The synopsis continues: “When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.”

In addition to the release date, Netflix debuted a first look at the upcoming episodes. The teaser begins with a montage of social media users reacting to the show’s biggest moments over the years — including stars Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux’s season three nuptials.

Following the fan reactions are teaser shots of this season’s cast, while one contestant says in a voiceover, “I set this bar crazy high. I just hope it lives up to what we’re hoping it will be.”

The first look ends with a proposal, as a close-up shows someone putting a ring on their new fiancée’s finger. Viewers, however, will have to tune in to see who those mysterious hands belong to.

Love Is Blind has helped produced several successful romances since its premiere in February 2020, including season one’s Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton and Amber Pike and Matt Barnett. But not all of the couples who leave the pods together get a happily ever after.

While some of the show’s pairings — such as season three’s Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada — have broken up at the altar, several have split after the show.

After saying “I do” on the show’s season two finale in February 2022, couples Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson and Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones have both since filed for divorce in August and October 2022, respectively.

Love Is Blind season 4 hits Netflix on Friday, March 24.