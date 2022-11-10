“I’m head over heels in love with her, I was absolute in the way that I felt,” Brennon exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022, noting it was “nerve-wracking” thinking about the possibility of Alexa walking away on their wedding day. “I could only control the things that I can control.”
Alexa, for her part, has been equally excited about marrying the engineer. “Every day you’re with your best friend and it’s making jokes and it’s just being goofy and being yourselves,” she told Us that November of their marriage. “We’re just really just living our best life. I think it really was a surprise how easy marriage life is when you like, really have your one. It’s amazing.”
As the pair navigated their post-pod relationship, they learned how to manage disagreements and different family upbringings. (Alexa was raised in an outspoken Israeli household while her man comes from a more traditional, Southern brood.)
“Honestly, the biggest challenge is, like, trying to select holidays. Like, we go with this family half the holiday and then we drive like 200 miles to this family,” Brennon explained to Us. “So trying to select that kind of stuff [is difficult]. Married life for me is, I dunno if I’m doing it wrong or not, but it’s been great. It’s been easy!”
Scroll below for the couple’s complete relationship timeline:
Credit: Sara Mally/Netflix
Love Is Blind's Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux's Relationship Timeline: From the Pods to Married Life
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
A Pod Connection
After a few pod dates on Love Is Blind season 3, Alexa and Brennon proclaimed they were only interested in pursuing their relationship.
Credit: Patrick Wymore/Netflix
The Proposal
“You make me so happy, and I’m so obsessed. I’m so in love with you,” Brennon told the insurance agency owner in the pods before getting down on one knee. “I want to spend every day of my life trying to make you happy in any way I can.”
Alexa, of course, said “yes” despite initially being skeptical of finding her person on Love Is Blind.
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
The 1st Glance
The twosome were giddy when they first met in person, with Alexa even proclaiming that she had “zero words” but was “really happy” to meet her man.
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
Falling Deeper
After leaving the pods, the couple’s romance continued to flourish, but their bond was not met without challenges. After a serious conversation about finances, Alexa admitted that she wanted to sign a prenuptial agreement before their wedding day.
“You clearly have more money than I do, that seems obvious,” Brennon told his then-fiancée after noting he was still paying off student loan debt. “Put whatever you want in that contract, I’ll sign it.”
Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
Meeting the Family
Brennon was initially hesitant to meet his bride’s outspoken brood, who wasted no effort in grilling him over his marital intentions.
“I can promise you, 100 percent, like, I want to promise her that I’ll work every day, I’ll work my ass off to give her the best life that she deserves,” Brennon told Alexa’s dad, Adam Alfia, during a heart-to-heart, noting he was “100 percent certain” about their relationship going the distance. “We might not have come from the same way of life or the same culture, but as far as things go, the things that we value in life are the same.”
Adam, for his part, admitted in a confessional that Brennon had his blessing to marry Alexa because he’s a “great guy.”
Credit: Courtesy of Alexa Alfia/Instagram
Saying 'I Do'
The couple both said “yes” during the Love Is Blind season 3 finale.
Credit: Sara Mally/Netflix
November 2022
During the Love Is Blindseason 3 reunion, Alexa and Brennon proved their relationship was still going strong. As the pair revealed they had moved into an apartment together, they opened up about their first fight — over dishes.
“Don't let roommate problems become marriage problems,” Alexa quipped during the televised special.
Credit: Courtesy of Alexa Alfia/Instagram
November 2022
“Took the ‘camera man’ home that night,” Alexa captioned a November 2, 2022, Instagram snap with Brennon from a sweet date night, joking about her pals’ comments on the show about her man.
After the finale aired, Alexa shared the couple’s social media “hard launch” via her Instagram, in which she confirmed season 3’s filming dates.
“May 2021 I met my lobster. I fell in love with your southern drawl, your infectious laugh, your twisted humor, your incredibly detailed memories, your goofiness, your confidence and a million other little things,” she captioned an Instagram tribute to her husband. “This love didn’t happen slowly or overnight. It happened in every moment I spent with you. You are the best person I have ever met and I’m lucky to even know you, much less get to spend my life with you. You are my home.”