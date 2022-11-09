Things were tense between exes at the Love Is Blind season 3 reunion. Both Zanab Jaffrey and Nancy Rodriguez weren’t afraid to call out their former fiancés — Cole Barnett and Bartise Bowden, respectively — when the group gathered for the Wednesday, November 9, special.

After turning Cole down at the altar, Zanab dropped a series of allegations about her former partner that didn’t air on the Netflix series — with the help of her female costars.

“I think so many things happened off camera. He’s, like, likable when you’re watching it and just knowing what I know … it’s hard because I think Zay is such an incredible, incredible woman,” Alexa Alfia said.

After cohost Vanessa Lachey inquired for more information, Raven Ross brought up the “body-shaming” and what went down at the boy’s bachelor party.

“Wait, what? I got a girl’s number at the bachelor party?” Cole responded, denying the story as Zanab insisted that he was the one who told her about his indiscretion.

“You’re the one who told me that the night before our wedding. … I saw you before the wedding and you told me. You said, ‘I do have something to tell you. I tried to kiss a girl at the bachelor party.’ … You said, ‘I’m engaged to get married and I just want to kiss one more girl,’” Zanab recalled. “That is direct from Cole’s mouth, telling me that he tried to kiss a girl and got her number at his bachelor party.”

While Cole claimed that the men didn’t see any women at their bachelor party at the rodeo, Nancy and Brennon Lemieux pointed out that the guys went somewhere after the cameras stopped rolling.

Zanab went on to call it Cole’s “saving grace” that some of their scenes ended up on the cutting room floor.

“The pushing food away from me, the asking me if I’m going to eat that, trying to get me to order a salad, the daily comments about my face and my body were not used,” she said. “And that’s great because it really did protect you and you are now denying it and calling me a liar in front of all these people.”

After several references to the “cuties’ story,” the show released previously unaired footage of Cole asking Zanab if she was going to eat two clementines ahead of their dinner reservation.

“That’s a serving, are you OK with that?” she asked.

“You better save your [appetite] … I’m talking, [big] supper tonight,” he responded, confused when she said she only had a banana to eat all day. “Oh, are you getting wedding dress bod?”

Zanab replied, “Something like that.”

Nancy, for her part, claimed Bartise was seen partying with another woman days after their wedding. She also got visibly emotional after he admitted that he thinks about what could’ve been if he said “I do.”

Scroll through for more from the season 3 reunion: