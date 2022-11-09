The pre-wedding jitters! Love Is Blind’s Brennon Lemieux may have been the first to get engaged in season 3 — but he was still nervous that fiancée Alexa Alfia would turn him down on the big day.

“There’s always the possibility of someone saying no,” Brennon, 32, exclusively shared with Us Weekly during an October 26 interview. “There’s always a possibility of someone changing their mind. So, absolutely, I was nervous.”

The engineer, who proposed to Alexa, 27, after just a few short days in the pods, told Us that while it was “nerve-wracking” to wonder what the insurance agent felt standing at the altar, he was steadfast in his own decision.

“I’m head over heels in love with her, I was absolute in the way that I felt,” he said, noting that “I could only control the things that I can control” and everything else was “out of my hands.”

Despite a few initial worries, Brennon told Us that he was “pretty confident” Alexa would say yes. “And thank goodness that she did,” he quipped.

While the majority of couples on season 3 of the Netflix series — which premiered in October — were riddled with drama, Brennon and Alexa were sure about each other from the start. The two provided a juxtaposition of stability for an overall explosive group of pairings, with Brennon frequently praising Alexa, while she returned the sentiment. He also didn’t flinch when being interrogated by her large, loving — but at times overwhelming — family.

Whenever issues did arise between the couple, the two were always able to overcome their fundamental differences.

After Alexa opened up to Brennon about her religion, telling him that she comes from a big Israeli family and that being Jewish is a part of her identity, Brennon agreed to learn as much about her faith as he could.

The twosome also come from different socioeconomic backgrounds. Before getting engaged, Brennon opened up about his family’s financial issues growing up. Despite not growing up with a ton of money, the businessman told his fiancée — and her father — that he would give her the best life he could.

The pair got engaged after just a week of knowing each other, well before anyone else had made a decision on a future partner.

“This was such an out of body experience! I can’t describe the whirlwind of emotions and anticipation before the doors opened that day,” Brennon wrote via Instagram on October 25 alongside a throwback photo of the day he proposed. “I had no idea what she looked like, but to me she was going to be the most beautiful woman. Thank you to everyone who is following along on our journey.”

Now that they’ve both said “I do,” the Texas native says that married life couldn’t be better.

“Things are great. Things are wonderful. We’ve been able to finally get the families together for a bunch of different events,” he revealed, noting that the couple’s next adventure will be adding another dog to the family. “Life is great. Life is wonderful.”

When it comes to the challenges of being newlyweds, Brennon shared that there is only one obstacle: figuring out plans for the holidays.

“The biggest challenge is like trying to select holidays,” he said. “Like we go with this family half the holiday and then we drive like 200 miles to this family. So trying to select that kind of stuff.”

Pressure on where to spend Thanksgiving may be a struggle, but for Brennon, tying the knot with Alexa is the best decision he could have made. “Married life for me is, I dunno if I’m doing it wrong or not, but it’s been great. It’s been easy,” he told Us.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi