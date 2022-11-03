Fans weren’t the only ones surprised by Sikiru “SK” Alagbada’s decision not to say “I do” to Raven Ross during the Wednesday, November 2, episode of Love Is Blind.

“In some ways, I was definitely shocked. Him and I didn’t talk about, like, a definitive answer before we got up on the altar, but I knew in my heart and I knew in his that, like, we had this incredible journey and that was so special to us,” Raven, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly. “And we’ve worked through so many other problems that even if it’s not our time today, like, pretty soon we can try to work on it and get better and just keep growing — that’s probably the best thing that we did throughout this entire thing is just grow together and be patient.”

Raven and SK got engaged in the pods during season 3 of the Netflix reality series, planning a Nigerian wedding in honor of his culture. While she said, “I do” on their wedding day, he said no. Things between the pair aren’t over for good, however.

“We’ve been working on it,” the Pilates instructor told Us. “And he’s just such a beautiful person, so we’ve been giving each other patience. It’s been great.”

At the wedding, Raven shared an emotional moment with SK’s mother, who was distraught that her son didn’t marry his fiancée.

“This is truly one of my favorite experiences of the entire experiment. Sk’s mom is the kindest, most loving woman and I’m so glad y’all got to experience her brilliance with me,” Raven wrote via Instagram last month alongside a sweet snap with her almost mother-in-law. “And yes she still loves me even tho I ate amala with a fork ok 🤣.”

SK, for his part, reflected on the “ride” the show was after their nuptials started streaming on Wednesday.

“The last days of the @loveisblindnetflix experiment took me on an emotional roller coaster,” he explained via Instagram. “I was happy, sad, scared, hungry and sleepy all at the same time. Watching our two different worlds come together in such an unconventional way was no easy feat. The love and support from friends and family was what kept me going, but overall, there wouldn’t be a love story without you. Thank you @pilatesbodyraven for coming on this journey with me.”

During an interview with Us, he further explained that the pair had too many “unresolved differences” to get married at the time.

“It was like merging two different people from two different continents trying to make this work,” he said. “And I just felt like we still had a lot of unresolved differences that adding a marriage on top of that still would not help us resolve. Also, I would’ve had to move, like, four days after we got married and because of where we are at in our relationship, I didn’t think our relationship was ready for that.”

He added: “After the show, I reached out to her and we talked things over and we are on good terms. We’re just taking things one day at a time right now. I’m very consumed with school, so it’s been very, very hard to even try to do anything serious. … We’re just taking things one day at a time.”

Love Is Blind fans will have to wait for the Wednesday, November 9, finale to see if the remaining couples — Colleen and Matt, Alexa and Brennon, Zanab and Cole and Bartise and Nancy — say “I do” at the altar.