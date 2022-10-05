Pods Up! Meet the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Cast: Photos

Everything’s bigger in Texas — even reality shows! Netflix’s Love Is Blind is taking over Dallas for season 3 and we already have the first look at the all-new cast.

“I’m looking for somebody that’s going to be a best friend and a leader,” contestant Ashley Randermann revealed in the meet-the-cast video, released on Wednesday, October 5. “And somebody that I can enjoy doing life with.”

Brennon Lemieux, for his part, confessed: “I’m looking for an Alpha. Someone that’s a take-charge personality.”

Fellow male contestant Bartise Bowden said it was vital that his future partner has a sense of humor. “She definitely has to be able to take my jokes because I crack a lot of jokes,” he explained in the clip. “I want her to be able to crack some back at me.”

Some of the other reality stars — who are hoping to find love without physically seeing their potential mates — gave insight into what their pet peeves would be in a relationship.

“[If you’re] a bad driver then, you know, it’s like, get off the road if you can’t drive,” Cole Barnett told the cameras.

Chelsey Jordan, meanwhile, pointed to someone that is “not willing to try new things” as something that unnerves her. “That is very annoying,” she added.

Kimberlee Clark, on the other hand, confessed that she changes her mind “a lot” could be a dealbreaker for her future love interest. “Hopefully, he can go with the flow,” she said in the video.

Love Is Blind, which debuted in February 2020, has hooked viewers from day one. The series, which is based on the concept that people can find love without laying eyes on them, has had success for a few couples.

Season 1’s Amber Pike and Matt Barnett and Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton left happy after meeting in the pods. Season 2, however, had a different outcome with couples Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson and Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones tying the knot during the experiment. They have both since parted ways.

Ahead of season 3, creator Chris Coelen confirmed that they were done filming as of February. He teased what fans can expect from the new lot of hopeful contestants, telling the U.K.’s Metro, “Every season is totally unique. Season 3 is a very different being than either season 1 or season 2.”

Love Is Blind season 3 premieres on Netflix Wednesday, October 19.

Scroll down to meet the season 3 cast: