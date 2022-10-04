Officially done. Love Is Blind stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones have filed for divorce after less than two years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

McNeely, 28, cited irreconcilable differences in the court documents, noting that she and Jones, 32, have already worked out a “global settlement” to address support and asset issues.

The pair, who were one of only two couples still together by the end of the show’s second season, first announced their split on August 17.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” the exes captioned a joint Instagram statement at the time “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

The statement continued: “We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. The Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support.

The duo further opened up about where their relationship stands amid their split. “Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!” they wrote.

Fans were first introduced to the former couple when the streaming series hit Netflix in February 2021. While Jones was initially torn between his feelings for McNeely and contestant Mallory Zapata, the health care consultant eventually realized that his heart belonged with McNeely.

“She’s a better fit for me because she’s everything that I needed,” Jones exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “On paper, me and Mal would’ve worked out. … I think with Iyanna — she was vastly different and I think those differences are things that I needed in my life to help me grow and be a better person and be a better husband.”

McNeely, for her part, knew that Jones was the one for her. “I feel so understood with you,” she tearfully began her wedding vows during the Love Is Blind season 2 finale. “I feel so loved by you and that has never happened. I just feel like I’m supposed to be with you. You were made for me and I was made for you.”

The program coordinator told Us in March that she knew Jones was The One when he “heard my concerns” and “showed me that I was a priority.”

“My logic was telling me, ‘I don’t know this man and I don’t know if I can trust him when he says that he’s gonna make me the priority,’” she recalled, noting that the pair’s romantic getaway following their time in the pods changed everything. “But after Mexico it was no longer an issue for us. We were kind of just focused on us.”

In February, the twosome took to social media to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

“Thank you for being my mirror. Thank you for being patient. Thank you for putting in the effort to make this machine work. You are my husband and I am your wife. Now I can honestly say, I choose you wholeheartedly,” McNeely wrote via Instagram at the time.