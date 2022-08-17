Starting over. Less than one year after fans watched Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely fall in love sight-unseen in the Love Is Blind pods, the twosome have split.

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing,” McNeely, 28, and Jones, 32, captioned a joint Instagram statement on Wednesday, August 17. “While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions and that’s OK. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

The statement continued: “We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience. To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support.”

The two Chicago residents instantly connected on Love Is Blind season 2, which began streaming in February. While the health care consultant was torn between his feelings for McNeely and Mallory Zapata, he eventually proposed to the program coordinator.

“She’s a better fit for me because she’s everything that I needed,” Jones exclusively told Us Weekly in March of choosing his then-wife over Zapata, 32. “On paper, me and Mal would’ve worked out. … I think with Iyanna — she was vastly different and I think those differences are things that I needed in my life to help me grow and be a better person and be a better husband.”

During season 2, which was filmed in spring 2021, McNeely also knew Jones was her person.

“My logic was telling me, ‘I don’t know this man and I don’t know if I can trust him when he says that he’s gonna make me the priority,’” she recalled to Us after the show dropped on Netflix. “But right after Mexico, it was no longer an issue for us. We were kind of just focused on us.”

McNeely noted at the time: “He heard my concerns and he ultimately showed me that I was a priority. So by the time we got to the wedding day, I was really just in the feels. I was just really excited and really just ready to get it done.”

The twosome, who celebrated their first marriage anniversary earlier this year, further opened up about where their relationship stands amid their divorce.

“Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives,” the Wednesday statement concluded. “This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret a single thing!”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!