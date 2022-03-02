Love really is blind! After Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely connected in the Love Is Blind season 2 pods, their romance has continued to flourish.

“I feel so understood with you,” Iyanna tearfully began in her wedding vows during the Love Is Blind finale, which started streaming in February 2022. “I feel so loved by you and that has never happened. I just feel like I’m supposed to be with you. You were made for me and I was made for you.”

The Chicago residents initially connected in the pods, quickly forging a strong bond after sharing their vulnerabilities. However, Jarrette also had strong feelings for fellow contestant Mallory Zapata.

“Earlier this week, I was going back and forth between Mallory and Iyanna but other the past couple days, I’ve gained clarity,” the health care consultant opened up in a confessional interview via the third episode. “I can definitely see myself proposing and having a life with Iyanna, but I want to propose to Mallory and it’s gonna feel crazy, you know. I’m gonna feel a whirlwind of emotions.”

Mallory eventually turned Jarrette down, later accepting a proposal from Salvador “Sal” Perez. (The pair broke off their engagement during the finale.) Following his rejection from Mallory, Jarrette went back to Iyanna, citing her consistent love and support before he popped the question.

“Some things are better left unsaid…But seeing her for the first time truly left me speechless…,” Jarette gushed via Instagram in February 2022, sharing footage from their first in-person meeting.

Since their final decision, the twosome have continued to work on their marriage and exclusively opened up about where things stand with Us Weekly.

“My logic was telling me, ‘I don’t know this man and I don’t know if I can trust him when he says that he’s gonna make me the priority,’” the program coordinator recalled to Us of her relationship. “But right after Mexico, it was no longer an issue for us. We were kind of just focused on us.”

Iyanna continued at the time: “And then, thankfully, with the ex-girlfriend thing, we were able to come to a conclusion and he heard me out. He heard my concerns and he ultimately showed me that I was a priority. So by the time we got to wedding day, I was really just in the feels. I was just really excited and really just ready to get it done.”

