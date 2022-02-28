Love might be blind for some, but Katie Thurston has her eyes wide open. The former Bachelorette has been live-tweeting her feelings while watching the second season of the Netflix hit dating show — and she seemingly threw some shade at the Bachelor franchise in the process.

“This photo is everything I needed after that rollercoaster of a finale,” Thurston, 31, commented on several images on the Love Is Blind Instagram account on Friday, February 25. After a fan expressed their surprise at seeing the reality star in the comments section, she replied, “Oh I’m obsessed with this show 😍.” While she didn’t mention the ABC series by name, Thurston elaborated, “Genuine connections without the distractions of made up drama and field games.”

The Washington native has taken to social media over the past month to divulge her thoughts on season 2 of Love Is Blind — and she hasn’t shied away from making connections to her own attempt to find her match on a reality show.

“I’m confused. Am I supposed to be excited about the engagement of Shaina and Kyle…👁👄👁 🦗 #loveisblind2,” she tweeted on February 15, adding, “I’m only on episode 2 but this engagement is leaving me speechless and not in a good way.”

However, when a fan drew parallels between the Love Is Blind couple’s relationship and Thurston’s romance with Blake Moynes, even she saw the similarities. “Fair enough 😂😅,” she responded.

Thurston got engaged to Moynes, 31, during the season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired in August 2021. Two months later, the pair announced they had split.

“They just couldn’t make the long-distance [relationship] work,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2021. “Katie really missed Blake once he left and they would get into little arguments, but at the end of the day, Katie wished he would be with her more.”

In November 2021, the former bank marketing manager embarked on her “12 Days of Messy,” a social media challenge in which she compared her Bachelorette suitors to Taylor Swift songs. Moynes scored “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” before Thurston debuted her relationship with former season 17 contestant John Hersey, which she set to “Begin Again.” However, the stunt didn’t go over well with everyone, and one month later, Thurston said she regretted doing the challenge.

Ultimately, Thurston is far from the only celebrity who can’t get enough of Love Is Blind. Not only is the show hosted by reality TV alums (and real-life couple) Vanessa and Nick Lachey, but Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has also been weighing in on the drama throughout the season.

“Omg this moment had me in shambles,” the Jersey Shore star, 34, wrote on Friday, alongside an Instagram photo of Natalie Lee’s dad giving her away at her wedding to Shayne Jansen.

Love Is Blind‘s season 2 reunion episode hits Netflix on Friday, March 4.

