Never getting back together — like, ever? Katie Thurston celebrated the rerelease of Taylor Swift‘s 2012 album, Red, with a playful diss at ex-fiancé Blake Moynes.

The former Bachelorette, 30, polled her followers on Thursday, November 11, after receiving a DM asking her to “label ur contestants as songs on Red.” When the record dropped the next day, the reality star followed through, teasing a “12 Days of Messy” series.

“Day 1. Blake Moynes,” Thurston wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday, November 12, with “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” playing in the background.

When one social media user criticized the jab, the Washington native replied, “And while we are early into 12 days of messy, this is all in good fun and a celebration of @taylorswift. It’s only gonna get more chaotic.”

Thurston and Moynes, 31, got engaged during the August finale of season 17 of The Bachelorette. The wildlife expert previously attempted to win over season 16 leads Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams before crashing the bank marketing manager’s journey to find The One.

“I just had this crazy, weird intuition and feeling that we would hit it off because we’re so similar,” Moynes said of Thurston during the After the Final Rose special earlier this year. “It was just wild how it all kind of spiraled out of control in the best way.”

The pair frequently showcased their affection on social media as they tried to navigate their long-distance engagement. With Moynes living in Canada and traveling for work, Thurston admitted that she felt “lonely” as she settled into her San Diego home in October.

Later that month, the ABC personalities confirmed they called it quits. “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” Thurston wrote in an Instagram statement on October 25. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

Moynes, for his part, noted in a similar statement at the time, “Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

Days before their split made headlines, the season 25 Bachelor alum exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo were “figuring it out,” adding, “This is very new to us still. I’m just focusing on myself, he’s focusing on him, and if we work doing that, great.”

While her engagement to Moynes didn’t work out, Thurston is still hopeful that she’ll find her happy ending. The breakup gave her “clarity” about “what she wants in a husband,” a source told Us.

“She’s been spending time with close friends who have been cheering her up,” the insider noted earlier this month. “She just needs a lot of love and support right now.”