Katie Thurston is feeling the long-distance blues. With fiancé Blake Moynes in a different country for work, the former Bachelorette turned to her social media community for support.

“The biggest thank you to everyone who hung out last night on the live!” the 30-year-old wrote in an Instagram Story on Monday, October 11, reflecting on the many changes she’s experienced over the past few months. “It can feel lonely moving to a new state. And last night truly felt like a hangout in my living room with you all virtually. Whether you stayed for two hours or just a short moment, thank you!”

The Washington native continued, “I’ve had trouble sleeping lately and this morning was the first time I woke up after getting a solid eight hours of rest. … I’m still trying to navigate this new life and city while seeking normalcy.”

Spending time with her followers on the livestream “helped me a lot,” she noted.

The next day, Thurston shared a glimpse of what her 31-year-old partner has been working on in Africa. The wildlife manager spent 10 days “learning about what it takes to protect these amazing [elephants] and this ecosystem” from other experts, he wrote in an Instagram Story video. His fiancée shared the clip via her own account, adding, “So proud of @BlakeMoynes for following his passions and being a voice for the animals.”

Moynes proposed to the bank marketing manager during the final episode of The Bachelorette season 17, which aired in August. Shortly after their engagement, the twosome started to face the challenges of being a long-distance couple following a trip to Moynes’ native Canada.

“As I fly back to Seattle, I’m already counting down the days until we can do it all over again,” Thurston wrote via Instagram at the time. “We knew life was going to be an adventure, but for now, I’m still soaking up the simpler things in life.”

When asked why she wasn’t settling down in Canada with the season 16 Bachelorette alum yet, she replied, “We are experiencing both home countries together before we plant roots anywhere officially.”

Later that month, the former season 25 Bachelor star opened up about what it’s like to be in a relationship across borders while outlining the complex visa process.

“I think right now Blake can only be here for 60 days before having to go back to Canada, so we really do have a lot we have to look into — and we just haven’t yet — before we can plan really anything else,” she explained in a series of But I am curious, if you are dating somebody from another country — whether Canadian to U.S., U.S. to Canadian — I would love to know your experiences with that, in terms of all that fun legal stuff that we are holding off on.”

Though it hasn’t always been easy, Thurston previously told Us Weekly that getting engaged was a crucial part of her Bachelorette experience.

“In the moment — because there was a moment where I didn’t think he was proposing — I was just happy to leave with him. I knew that was going to happen no matter what, [but] it’s hard to say the impact of that in the real world [if he didn’t propose],” she exclusively revealed after the finale. “You go through so much and you want to take this very seriously. … It’s hard to say if we would have survived just as a dating couple, but the fact that we’re both committed to each other as future husband and wife, it just says a lot about our confidence in our relationship.”