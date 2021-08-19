Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes don’t just have to beat the Bachelor odds, the newly engaged couple are also already facing the struggles of a long-distance relationship.

“This was our first selfie together on May 18th. We started our relationship in a bubble only to continue our engagement in a bubble. For months we couldn’t be seen together. Our secret trips never felt long enough. We couldn’t wait to experience life together. Real life,” the 30-year-old Bachelorette captioned a black-and-white snap with Moynes, 31, on Wednesday, August 18, via Instagram. “The simple things that many of us forget to appreciate. Like the drive to get the coffee together. Or spending time together surrounded by family. Grandma taking a pic with her iPad. Or the simplicity of walking the dogs together. Walking through the ice cream isle [SIC] deciding a flavor to share. Holding hands during that three hour road trip. Being a tourist in a city together. Laughing from the spontaneous moments.”

Shortly after their proposal aired on the August 9 finale of the ABC series, Thurston and Moynes jetted off to his native Canada.

“We finally had a taste of that together during my mini trip to Canada. And as I fly back to Seattle, I’m already counting down the days until we can do it all over again,” she continued on Wednesday. “We knew life was going to be an adventure, but for now, I’m still soaking up the simpler things in life.”

After a fan asked, “Why aren’t you moving to Canada?” Thurston replied, “@5ophierose we are experiencing both home countries together before we plant roots anywhere officially.”

When another social media user inquired about when the twosome will reunite, the former banking marketing manager wrote, “He will visit the US in a few weeks 🙌.”

Thurston and Moynes previously told Us Weekly about their post-show plans, with the wildlife manager explaining, “We need to see each other’s lifestyles and our passions, our interests, and then try to see where our anchor spot will be, where all those things can kind of align and make sense for both of us. We’re going to jump around for a bit and experience what works best for us.”

The twosome also got candid about Moynes’ decision to propose, which Thurston was counting on to ensure their romance would last.

“It’s hard to say the impact of that in the real world [if he didn’t propose]. You go through so much and you want to take this very seriously and a proposal and engagement is very serious. I didn’t come here to find a boyfriend. I can do that on a dating app,” she told Us. “It’s hard to say if we would have survived just as a dating couple, but the fact that we’re both committed to each other as future husband and wife, it just says a lot about our confidence in our relationship.”