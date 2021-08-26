Katie Thurston traded The Bachelorette for 90 Day Fiancé! The reality star opened up about the difficulties of dating her fiancé, Blake Moynes, while they live in different countries.

“I don’t think people fully understand what it’s like to date someone from another country and the rules behind that and the visas behind that,” Thurston, 30, explained during a series of Instagram Story videos on Wednesday, August 25. “I think right now Blake can only be here for 60 days before having to go back to Canada, so we really do have a lot we have to look into — and we just haven’t yet — before we can plan really anything else.”

The Bachelor alum then asked her followers to weigh in with advice if they are in similar situations. “But I am curious, if you are dating somebody from another country — whether Canadian to U.S., U.S. to Canadian — I would love to know your experiences with that, in terms of all that fun legal stuff that we are holding off on,” she said.

Moynes, 31, is from Canada and originally competed on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette in 2020 before returning midway through Thurston’s season. He and the Washington native — who plans to relocate to San Diego soon — got engaged during the finale, which aired on August 9.

The former bank marketing manager visited the wildlife manager in his native country earlier this month before returning to the United States. Upon her departure, a fan asked, “Why aren’t you moving to Canada?” to which she replied, “We are experiencing both home countries together before we plant roots anywhere officially.”

Thurston then revealed that the couple will not be apart for long, telling another social media user, “He will visit the US in a few weeks.”

The TV personality hinted at when she and Moynes will tie the knot on Tuesday, August 24. “Not soon at all,” she responded in a text message to her sister, which she shared via her Instagram Story. “He’s Canadian. … So we have a lot to work through first.”

The pair were forthcoming about their post-show plans earlier this month. “We need to see each other’s lifestyles and our passions, our interests, and then try to see where our anchor spot will be, where all those things can kind of align and make sense for both of us,” Moynes exclusively told Us Weekly. “We’re going to jump around for a bit and experience what works best for us.”