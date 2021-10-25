Hinting at trouble? Days before her split from Blake Moynes, Katie Thurston admitted that long-distance romance came with some complications.

“I’m, like, totally winging my life right now,” the former Bachelorette, 30, told Us Weekly while backstage at Whitney Cummings’ Touch Me Tour on Friday, October 22. “I literally leave tomorrow in San Diego at, like, six in the morning.”

Just days later, the Washington native announced that the duo called it quits less than three months after their televised engagement.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” Thurston wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 25. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

Moynes posted an identical statement on his own Instagram.

The former bank marketing manager and the Canada native, 31, got engaged during the season 17 finale of The Bachelorette following a whirlwind romance. After filming wrapped, Thurston moved to San Diego while Moynes returned to Canada. His job, however, requires a lot of travel, including a recent trip to Africa.

“The short version is we’re figuring it out,” Thurston told Us on Friday when asked how the former duo were making long-distance work. “We don’t know. This is very new to us still. I’m just focusing on myself. He’s focusing on him, and if we work doing that, great.”

The reality star, who was wearing her ring during Friday’s event, added that she was most looking forward to “not traveling back and forth” to see Moynes in the future, but it seems her most recent trip may have been her last.

Earlier this month, Thurston clapped back after an Instagram user asked her why she and her then-fiancé hadn’t been liking each other’s posts.

“Imagine your fiancé has been on his stories for weeks in Kenya working his ass off and yet this is what some people notice,” she tweeted on October 15, adding a laughing face emoji.

After their engagement, the former couple told Us that they planned to maintain a long-distance romance while they figured out where they wanted to live together.

“We need to see each other’s lifestyles and our passions, our interests, and then try to see where our anchor spot will be, where all those things can kind of align and make sense for both of us,” Moynes explained in August. “We’re going to jump around for a bit and experience what works best for us.”