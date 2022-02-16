Just asking a question. Katie Thurston has been watching season 2 of Love Is Blind, but she’s not totally convinced that one of the couple’s engagements was a good idea.

“I’m confused,” the Bachelorette alum, 31, tweeted on Tuesday, February 15. “Am I supposed to be excited about the engagement of Shaina and Kyle…👁👄👁 🦗 #loveisblind2.”

When one of her Twitter followers replied to say they didn’t know who she was talking about, the reality star added, “I’m only on episode 2 but this engagement is leaving me speechless and not in a good way.”

After the latest season of Love Is Blind premiered on Friday, February 11, Kyle Abrams, 29, and Shaina Hurley, 32, quickly became a hot topic among fans of the Netflix series. The duo got engaged during episode two, but they’ve already disagreed on some major subjects. The hairstylist, for example, is religious, while her beau is an atheist.

“I’m scared that, like, given our differences and everything, if [this engagement is] gonna be a problem,” Shaina told Kyle at one point. “And so, I’m just, like, freaking out.”

Later, Shaina admitted that she still has feelings for fellow contestant Shayne Jansen, even though she accepted Kyle’s proposal. “I said yes to Kyle, but I can’t stop thinking about Shayne,” she said of the real estate agent, 32.

While Katie has some doubts about Shaina and Kyle’s compatibility, she seemingly wasn’t bothered when one Twitter user compared their romance to her relationship with ex-fiancé Blake Moynes.

“I’m sorry ily but this is how i felt about yours,” one Bachelorette viewer wrote in response to the Washington native’s first tweet about Love Is Blind. “Fair enough 😂😅,” the Bachelor season 25 alum replied.

The former bank marketing manager got engaged to Blake, 31, during the season 17 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired in August 2021. Less than three months later, the twosome called it quits.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” Katie wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

One month later, Us Weekly confirmed that Katie had moved on with John Hersey, another contestant on her Bachelorette season. She eliminated the California native, 28, during week two of the competition.

The couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together earlier this week, and Katie commemorated the occasion with a poem shared via Instagram.

“My heart danced in a way that was new. A crowded room but felt like us two,” she wrote on Monday, February 14. “Some talk about Cupid or love at first sight. I never understood until that very same night. Your eyes, that smile, you energized my soul. You ignited my world, leaving me whole. Once you found a rose floating at sea. I can’t help but think we were always meant to be.”

Season 2 of Love Is Blind is now streaming via Netflix. Part two premieres on Friday, February 18.

