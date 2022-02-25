A last-minute decision. Salvador “Sal” Perez said no to Mallory Zapata at the altar on the Love Is Blind season 2 finale, telling Us Weekly that he made his final choice at the nuptials.

“I was a roller-coaster of emotions [at the wedding]. I was just feeling everything, and I really was trying to wrap my head around everything that we had been through together,” Sal exclusively told Us ahead of the Friday, February 25, finale. “I was really just kind of summarizing it in my head and I knew that at that moment of my wedding, I just wanted to make that choice with her. I wanted to see how I felt in that moment with her. It was a crazy day.”

Netflix viewers watched Sal and Mal’s love story begin in the pods, with her accepting a proposal from Sal after turning down Jarrette Jones.

“In the pods, we’re all kind of searching for these similarities. And I feel like Mallory and I have a lot of cultural things in common,” the musician told Us. “We just started laughing together and I think that’s really what made us connect and we felt really safe with each other immediately. We had a great talk [and] great first date. So initially right off the gate, I feel like Mallory just really stood out to me.”

While the twosome went their separate ways during Friday’s finale, Sal played coy about their current status.

“I am very happy. And I know Mallory is very happy too,” he said.

Sal does, however, admit that he regrets not being more open on the reality series.

“I wish I would’ve, maybe, [had] those raw, emotional arguments a little bit more with Mallory,” he told Us. “I feel like those are key to our story and I just think that, maybe, a little bit more of that would’ve been nice.”

In the final episode, two couples — Jarrette and Iyanna McNeely and Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl — tied the knot. Two other duos — Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati — opted not to wed, while Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams split weeks before the weddings.

Love Is Blind season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

