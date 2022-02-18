A quick turn of events. Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley’s engagement didn’t last long on season 2 of Love Is Blind — and the Netflix stars weren’t able to salvage a friendship either.

“We don’t really talk. We don’t communicate,” Kyle exclusively told Us Weekly. “There’s nothing left. I mean, we’re not friends or anything. She doesn’t come out much. That ship has sailed.”

While the twosome connected in the pods, they hit a roadblock when Shaina, a devout Christian, revealed that Kyle is an atheist.

“I thought I was giving in a lot. Those are things that [with] normal dating, I would’ve written her off right away,” Kyle told Us about their religious differences. “The first time I gave in. So I thought maybe she would — she should — too. I thought it was a mutual thing, but I guess not.”

Despite trying to stick it out, Shaina left the group’s trip to Mexico early. When they returned to the U.S., they tried again.

“I didn’t wanna quit. I wanted to give everything I had,” he continued. “I didn’t want any regrets of just ending it to end it. And plus, I was following through with the process, you know, that’s kind of what they told us in the beginning — ‘Don’t quit too early, use your allotted time, you have this time to figure it all out.’ And I did everything I could do.”

Shaina, meanwhile, told Us that she gave Kyle “another shot” because she thought she may have been in her “head too much” at the start of their romance.

“What made me leave Mexico and, like, give him another shot was I needed to see him interact with my family,” she told Us. “I’m very close with my family and I knew that they know what’s best for me at the end of the day. And so when I saw them interact and, like, what my parents’ reaction was, it kind of sealed the deal for me. I didn’t wanna make any mistakes.”

Another bump in the road for the pair was Shaina’s feelings for Shayne Jansen. While she confessed to Shayne that she still liked him — after accepting Kyle’s proposal — he had moved on with Natalie Lee.

“It took me a while to open up in the pods. It took me longer than I thought,” Shaina told Us. “I think everything happens for a reason. It was organic [with Shayne], I guess, you could say.”

She concluded: “There’s some regrets. I just wish I was a little bit more forthright from the beginning [and] kind of prepared myself more, but can you prepare yourself? Besides that, no, it was an amazing experience.”

Love Is Blind season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes dropping on Fridays.

