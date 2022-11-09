‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Season 3 of Love Is Blind resulted in three success stories — kind of! After only two couples said “I do” at the altar, a third pairing confirmed they are giving things another shot during the Wednesday, November 9, reunion.

“In some ways, I was definitely shocked [when SK turned me down]. Him and I didn’t talk about, like, a definitive answer before we got up on the altar, but I knew in my heart and I knew in his that, like, we had this incredible journey and that was so special to us,” Raven Ross exclusively told Us Weekly about former fiancé and current beau Sikiru “SK” Alagbada in October 2022. “And we’ve worked through so many other problems that even if it’s not our time today, like, pretty soon we can try to work on it and get better and just keep growing — that’s probably the best thing that we did throughout this entire thing is just grow together and be patient.”

SK stood by his decision that the duo’s relationship wasn’t “ready” for marriage, explaining that he moved for grad school days after their nuptials. The MBA candidate did, however, reach out to Raven post-finale and told Us that the twosome are taking things “one day at a time” as they navigate long-distance love.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, meanwhile, said “I do” and moved in together in Texas.

“Things are great. Things are wonderful. We’ve been able to finally get the families together for a bunch of different events,” Brennon told Us in October 2022, noting that the spouses also got another dog. “Honestly, the biggest challenge is trying to, like, select holidays. We go with this family [for] half the holiday and then we drive 200 miles to this family. So, we’re trying to select that kind of stuff. Married life, for me, is — I dunno if I’m doing it wrong or not, but it’s been great. It’s been easy.”

Alexa subsequently told Us that she’s surprised by how “fun” marriage is.

“Every day you’re with your best friend and it’s making jokes and it’s just being goofy and being yourselves,” she said. “With our two dogs, we’re really just living our best life. I think it really was a surprise how easy married life is when you, like, really have your one. It’s amazing.”

The third couple still together — Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton — also exchanged vows during the finale. Their post-show relationship, however, is a bit more unconventional as they aren’t living together. During the season 3 reunion, Colleen and Matt blamed their different lease agreements for why they haven’t moved but insisted they are happy and going strong.

The remaining pairs from the pods — Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey and Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez — ended things on their respective wedding days and aren’t on the best terms. While Bartise told Us he and Nancy were friends, she disagreed.

“I shut him out of my life to be able to heal from what he did,” Nancy said of Bartise rejecting her at the altar.

Things were not only tense between the former couple at the nuptials — Nancy’s family also went off on the groom.

“Her family is not aware that we are communicating,” he said. “You saw their reaction in the finale. I mean, they were in my face and they would not approve of Nancy and me being friends.”

Scroll through for more on the season 3 stars: