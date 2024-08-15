Love Is Blind alums Alexa and Brennon Lemieux have welcomed their first baby.

“Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, born July 31, 2024,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, August 15. “She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples and we couldn’t be more in love 🩷.”

Alexa and Brennon also shared several sweet snaps with their newborn, including one where they gazed into each other’s eyes while holding Vienna.

The couple revealed Alexa’s pregnancy in January. “The best of me and the best of you, baby Lemieux coming soon 🤍,” they captioned a joint Instagram post, which featured snaps of Brennon cradling Alexa’s bump while they posed in their kitchen.

In a May Instagram clip, Alexa and Brennon shared their predictions for the sex of their child.

“I think it’s a boy, obviously. I’ve said this all along,” Brennon said at the time, while Alexa added, “I got a really strong sense of a boy, you know, when we went to the sonogram. But I had a feeling, today, it was a girl. So, I don’t know what’s going on now.”

The duo bit into cupcakes, but before the sex was revealed, the clip cut to show a celebration with their friends and family. In the video, guests found out the sex by watching a wrestling match between two people dressed in pink and blue inflatable baby suits, but the result was not shared.

What Is the Best Reality Dating Franchise?

Days later, Alexa posted a series of maternity photos, writing, “Can’t wait to meet you, our perfect little baby girl.”

Alexa exclusively told Us Weekly in May that she had a “gut feeling” they were adding a girl to their family.

“I was praying for a healthy baby and knew I would be over the moon with either a girl or boy,” Alexa said at the time. “I had originally thought [it was] a boy, but a few days before finding out, I had a feeling it was a girl.”

Brennon noted that the twosome “have wanted to be parents for most of our lives,” telling Us he just wants “a healthy and happy baby.” He quipped, “Hopefully, Alexa and myself will be fortunate enough to have nine more babies.”

Alexa and Brennon met during season 3 of Netflix’s Love Is Blind, which aired in 2022. The pair exchanged vows at the end of the experiment.

“I’m head over heels in love with her, I was absolute in the way that I felt,” Brennon exclusively told Us in November 2022. “I could only control the things that I control.”