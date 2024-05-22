Pregnant Love Is Blind alum Alexa Alfia had a gut feeling about the sex of her and husband Brennon Lemieux’s first baby.

“I was praying for a healthy baby and knew I would be over the moon with either a girl or boy,” Alexa, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 22. “I had originally thought [it was] a boy, but a few days before finding out, I had a feeling it was a girl.”

Brennon, 33, added that he and Alexa “have wanted to be parents for most of our lives” and that he’s pleased as long as they welcome “a healthy and happy baby.” He went on to quip, “Hopefully, Alexa and myself will be fortunate enough to have nine more babies.”

The couple shared a series of new maternity photos on Wednesday to celebrate the upcoming arrival of their daughter. “Can’t wait to meet you, our perfect little baby girl,” Alexa captioned Instagram pics from the photo shoot, which featured her showing off her baby bump in ruffled and floral pink maxi dresses. Brennon, for his part, donned a black suit and white dress shirt, as well as a tan shirt and matching pants, for the photos.

Many Love Is Blind cast members congratulated the couple on their latest baby news in the comments section. “So exciting,” season 2 star Shaina Hurley wrote alongside dozens of pink heart emojis. Season 5 alum Lydia Velez Gonzalez, meanwhile, wrote, “She is going to have great parents 😍❤️.”

Before the big reveal, Alexa and Brennon discovered the sex for themselves and celebrated with friends and family. “I think it’s a boy, obviously. I’ve said this all along,” Brennon quipped in an Instagram video shared earlier this month before he and Alexa bit into cupcakes that reveal the baby’s sex.

Alexa added, “I got a really strong sense of a boy, you know, when we went to the sonogram. But I had a feeling, today, it was a girl. So, I don’t know what’s going on now.”

The video featured their loved ones sharing their predictions, and guests ultimately found out the answer by watching a wrestling match between people dressed in pink and blue inflatable suits, but the result was not featured in the clip.

Alexa and Brennon fell in love in the Netflix show’s dating pods on season 3 and were one of two couples to tie the knot at the end of the experiment along with Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton.

“I’m head over heels in love with her, I was absolute in the way that I felt,” Brennon exclusively told Us in November 2022. “I could only control the things that I control.” He went on to add that newlywed life was going “great,” noting that they managed to get their “families together for a bunch of different events.”

The twosome announced Alexa’s pregnancy via Instagram earlier this year. “The best of me and the best of you, baby Lemieux coming soon🤍,” she captioned a slideshow of photos, including a snap of her and Brennon cradling her baby bump.