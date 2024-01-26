The Love Is Blind family is growing with the upcoming arrival of pregnant Alexa Lemieux and husband Brennon Lemieux’s first baby.

“The best of me and the best of you, baby Lemieux coming soon 🤍,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, January 26.

In the photos, Alexa, 29, and Brennon, 33, cradled her baby bump while posing in their kitchen.

Alexa and Brennon met in the pods on season 3 of the Netflix reality show, which aired in 2022 and got engaged sight unseen.

Once they finally met face-to-face, Alexa and Brennon took on engaged life outside of the pods. Although they had to work through what their different backgrounds would mean for their relationship — namely concerns over their religion and finances — the pair were only one of two engaged couples on the season to go through with their marriage vows. They tied the knot on screen in a ceremony that incorporated traditions from Alexa’s Jewish faith.

Brennon opened up to Us Weekly exclusively in October 2022 about his “nerve-wracking” wedding ceremony. “There’s always the possibility of someone saying no,” he told Us, referring to the show’s track record of contestants getting left at the altar. “And thank goodness that she [said yes].”

“I’m head over heels in love with her,” Brennon said. “I was absolute in the way that I felt. I could only control the things that I can control and everything else was out of my hands.”

Since leaving the show, Alexa and Brennon’s relationship has continued to grow.

“Things are great. Things are wonderful,” Brennon gushed to Us after season 3 dropped on Netflix. “The biggest challenge is, like, trying to select holidays, like we go with this family half the holiday and then we drive like 200 miles to this family.” He also pointed out that they have “been able to finally get the families together for a bunch of different events” as well.

She continued: “Every day you’re with your best friend and it’s making jokes and it’s just being goofy and being yourselves.”

One year later, they told Us in November 2023 that they were “working and twerking” on expanding their family.

Alexa and Brennon’s baby will be the second Love Is Blind offspring. Season 4 couple Bliss Poureetezadi is also currently pregnant with her and husband Zack Goytowski’s first baby.