Over it. Love Is Blind’s Alexa Lemieux slammed body-shamers after attending Khloé Kardashian’s Good American event earlier this week.

“I haven’t talked about my body on here in a while, because I’m honestly so sick of it being a conversation,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, April 20, alongside a video of herself and husband Brennon Lemieux at the West Hollywood soirée. “I’m tired of people guessing if I’m pregnant or not. I’m tired of people telling me either I’ve lost or gained weight. I’ve been focusing on my happiness and more important things than my size.”

The reality star shared that it’s taken her “years” to “love” herself at any size — and that confidence is something she’s had to work at “every day.”

“I’ll never be able to get people to stop being assholes, but I can hopefully help someone find their confidence so that the negativity doesn’t get to them,” she continued. “You have to truly love your inner self before you can love the outside. I look forward to the day when our bodies are no longer a discussion and we can just be who we are.”

She concluded her message by thanking Kardashian, 38, and the entire Good American team for including “all of us badass women” in their event, adding, “Carbs and personality got me here and I’m not going anywhere.”

The Kardashians star for her part, gushed over meeting the Texas native — and suggested that maybe she and her sisters should join the Love Is Blind family.

“When Hulu and Netflix collide 🤍 @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you! Twins 👯‍♀️ 🤍,” she captioned the stunning snaps of the twosome. “I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?”

Both Alexa and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum have been vocal about body positivity in the past. The Netflix star previously opened up about how she’s happy to represent a “normal-sized” figure on the “Betches Diet Starts Tomorrow“ podcast in February.

“People act like I’m this massive human being. I am a size eight to 10, like I am below average in America,” she explained, adding that her biggest pet peeve is those who believe Brennon, 33 — who Alexa met on the dating series — loves her “in spite” of her size.

“Like, what? No, he loves me and my body,” she said. “It was never a concern. I asked him after the fact – after we met – like, ‘Are you attracted to me?’ And he said, ‘Hell yeah, I love that you’re curvy. You look good.’”

Kardashian, meanwhile, has worked hard at her weight loss journey over the years but has often had to defend how she got there. The Revenge Body alum faced pushback in January when social media users accused her of using “[diabetic] medicine to get this skinny,” alleging that she uses semaglutide (commonly used in medicines Ozempic and Wegovy) to achieve her svelte figure.

The Hulu personality — who shares daughter True, 5, and a son, 8 months, with ex Tristan Thompson — quickly clapped back at the allegations “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up 5 days a week at 6am to train. Please stop with your assumptions,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I guess new year still means mean people.”

In June 2020, a source told Us Weekly that despite the online hate, the mom of two isn’t bothered because she’s confident in her appearance.

“Khloé doesn’t care about the backlash she’s been getting from fans saying she doesn’t look like herself in recent photos,” the insider told Us at the time. “She thinks she looks great. And actually [she] does not care what people think as long as she’s happy.”