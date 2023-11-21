The first official Love Is Blind baby is on the way. Season 4 stars Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski and Zack Goytowski announced they are expecting their first child together.

“It’s a little bit nerve-racking, but I think it’s also such a beautiful thing,” Bliss, 34, told People on Tuesday, November 21. “Babies are miracles and blessings, and I think we’ve been so open to sharing our journey and our relationship with the world, and this is our next big beautiful thing. I’m really happy and I hope that it brings joy to other people. It’s definitely brought us a ton of joy.”

While several Love Is Blind stars have welcomed kids since their time on the Netflix reality series, Bliss and Zack are the first couple who got married on the show to expand their family.

Bliss told People that she discovered she is pregnant several months ago. She surprised him with a cake that read “I Love You Dad,” which “confused” Zack at first.

“So Bliss is like, ‘Open up the cake,’ and I read it and it says, ‘I Love You, Dad.’ And I’m like, ‘What? Why is your mom calling me that?’” he joked, adding, “I was incredibly happy. We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen.”

Bliss noted that she’s been “feeling really good and happy” amid her pregnancy and that she and her husband will do a sex reveal “in the next couple of months.” She continued: “I think we both eventually want a boy and a girl — that’d be wonderful to have both. But the top priority is just having a healthy baby and whatever gender it is, it will be very loved.”

Zack hopes their kid — due spring 2024 — will “live a happy life and they bring happiness and joy into the world.”

When it comes to whether their child will watch the pair’s Love Is Blind season one day, Bliss said the idea is one she and Zack have already discussed. “We do talk about how our child is going to one day have to tell their friends the story of how their parents met, and they definitely will have a very interesting story to share. I think it’s really beautiful that they’ll be able to see their beginnings,” Bliss shared.

She added: “And yes, our story wasn’t a straight line, but I think that’s also important for them to know that sometimes things aren’t a straight line and people make mistakes and you can be redeemed and you can correct them.”

Bliss and Zack fell in love in the dating pods on Love Is Blind season 4, which aired earlier this year. Despite their strong connection, Zack ultimately left the pods engaged to Irina Solomonova. It wasn’t long before Zack and Irina called it quits during the cast’s Mexico getaway and Zack reconnected with Bliss upon returning to the U.S. The twosome were one of three couples to say “I do” during the season 4 finale. (Couples Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin and Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell also tied the knot.)