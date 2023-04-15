Love is blind — and worth a second chance! Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi found a special connection after a messy love triangle with costar Irina Solomonova.

The criminal defense attorney sparked immediate bonds with Bliss and Irina in the Love Is Blind pods, which aired during season 4 in March 2023. Despite the program manager declaring her interest and baking him a surprise birthday treat, Zack ultimately chose to propose sight unseen to Irina.

Bliss left the Seattle-set experiment heartbroken as Zack and the Solo owner pursued their relationship in person during the cast’s Mexico getaway. The twosome ultimately pulled the plug on their engagement after less than one week together when Irina confessed she was not physically attracted to her then-fiancé.

“I would say I made a mistake with not picking Bliss [in the first place], and I think that was the real mistake,” Zack exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2023. “I knew that when I ended it [with Irina] and was kind of dealing with that. I don’t know how much you could see of the turmoil that I was going through, but when I did end it, then my very first thing was I wanted to go and tell [producers] to bring [Bliss] back and that I had made the wrong choice, but I knew I had to live with the decision.”

When the lawyer returned home from Mexico, he promptly reunited with Bliss. “I made the wrong choice. You know I did, and [you] did too,” Zack said during their first post-pod date in the fifth episode, revealing he still had feelings for the fitness enthusiast.

Bliss ultimately concurred with Zack and they enjoyed a brief courtship before getting engaged on a luxury yacht. While the reality TV bride wholeheartedly loved Zack, she was wary about getting engaged to someone who had just ended a previous engagement.

“I’ve cried so much. I literally don’t know if I have any tears left inside, like, I think I’m done forever crying about you,” Bliss recalled to the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete ahead of their wedding day. “It’s definitely a challenge for me, for sure, battling my pride through this has been hard. Parted me wanted to never, ever, ever talk to you again because it [was] hurtful, but I love you a lot and I’ve been very forgiving to you.”

Despite hesitations, the twosome made it to their wedding day and both said “I do.”

“I think we both had a pretty strong understanding of what we were gonna say when we got up there,” Zack told Us of making his final decision. “So I didn’t, honestly, have any concerns. It was intense, for sure, but we had spent a lot of time talking about, ‘Is this the right move? Are we doing the right thing here?’ So I think we both kind of had solidarity moving into the wedding.”

Scroll below for the couple’s complete relationship timeline: