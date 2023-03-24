Warning: This post contains spoilers for Love Is Blind season 4.

Searching for The One! Zack Goytowski is ready to find his forever partner on Love Is Blind season 4.

“As a successful criminal defense lawyer in a charming town, I had almost everything I ever wanted: a meaningful job, a purpose helping men and women get through the darkest moments in their lives, a close-knit group of friends, and a beautiful landscape to explore,” Zack, 31, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, March 22, ahead of the Netflix premiere. “Every day, I would gaze out of the window of my quaint law office, taking in the stunning view of the rolling hills and picturesque mountains that surrounded the charming town I called home. But that awe-inspiring view was just an opiate for me, dulling the pain of the void slowly growing inside me with each passing day.”

He continued: “Despite the beauty of the valley, the limited dating pool and distance from major cities left my love life feeling hopeless. After experiencing years of disappointment in my small town’s dating scene, I arrived at a crossroad [sic].”

The Netflix personality ultimately relocated to Seattle ahead of filming for Love Is Blind season 4. “With trepidation, I took a leap of faith, leaving behind my job, friends and the comfort of familiarity to embark on a journey that would push me to my limits and challenge me in ways I never thought possible,” he explained in his social media message.

Fans met Zack in the debut episode — which dropped on Friday, March 24 — when he jokingly told several of the women that he was a stripper, moonlighting as “Zack Attack.” While his remark put off a number of the contestants, he later came clean about his true occupation.

“Yesterday, I was joking with all these girls, you know, about being a stripper,” he told Irina Solomonova during a pod date on the second day of the experiment. “As I was doing it, I was realizing, like, ‘OK, I have nine days to pick a wife and that means if I want to take it seriously then I’m actually gonna have to be vulnerable. I’m gonna have to confront demons that I have not.’”

Zack ultimately opened up to the Russia native, 26, about his childhood struggles that impacted the man he grew up to be.

“So, my mother was a single mom [and] I moved from place to place throughout most of my childhood,” he explained in the first episode. “And my mother was a stripper and she did that to make sure that I had food. Like, I can remember being a kid going through the drive-through and my mom not having enough money to buy me a meal and her breaking down into tears.”

Irina quickly bonded with Zack over her own similar upbringing and devoted parents. Their connection quickly turned romantic, leading the fitness enthusiast to propose during the experiment. However, he eventually realized that his connection with fellow contestant Bliss Poureetezadi was stronger and broke off their engagement.

“I would say I made a mistake with not picking Bliss [in the first place] and I think that was the real mistake,” Zack exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Love Is Blind season 4 premiere. “I knew that when I ended it [with Irina] and was kind of dealing with that. I don’t know how much you could see of the turmoil that I was going through with that, but when I did end it, then my very first thing was I wanted to go and tell [producers] to bring her back and that I had made the wrong choice, but I knew I had to live with the decision.”

