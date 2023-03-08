Back to the pods! The trailer for season 4 of Love Is Blind has dropped — and it promises plenty of drama ahead.

Just like past installments of the Netflix dating series — which is hosted by married couple Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey — season 4 will begin with a group of singles getting to know each other through one-on-one conversations in the pods. As they make connections and ask probing questions, contestants won’t know what the person they’re talking to looks like.

Although cast members can’t see each other, the trailer shows contestants getting emotionally vulnerable and opening up about their dating fears.

“I have doubts about being my age and not finding a person,” Tiffany admits during a confessional.

Brett, for his part, laments the possibility of finding your perfect match only to lose them.

“You can picture this great future with somebody and then, this person is gone,” he shares.

The teaser depicts several contestants brought to tears by conversations in the pods. “Sorry, I’m crying,” Bliss says during one chat.

After pouring their hearts out, the couples who make strong enough connections to get engaged progress to the next stages of the reality series — meeting face to face, enjoying a tropical getaway with the other pairs, living together in the real world and finally, making a decision at the altar.

“I’m engaged,” Micah gushes in the trailer. Reflecting on moving in with his fiancé, Kwame quips, “We live in a house together. This is full-out adulting.”

As the duos navigate their transition from the pods to reality, cracks in their relationships begin to form.

“I don’t wanna be in a marriage where your parents hate me. You know, Romeo and Juliet didn’t work for a reason,” Zack tells a group of his buddies in the first look.

Jackelina, meanwhile, complains to her beau about the lack of physical intimacy in their relationship.

“We don’t have sex, bro,” she says, adding, “You’re gonna give me a migraine.”

The teaser also shows glimpses of the happy and stressful moments leading up to the engaged couples’ nuptials; Chelsea smiles as she tries on a wedding dress while another bride skips out on her shopping appointment.

“She didn’t show up for her wedding dress fitting,” Brett, 36, confides in a friend.

In the final seconds of the trailer, Micah, 26, hints at uncertainty in her partner’s mind as the pair stand before their loved ones at the altar.

“In this moment, the best thing that I can do for us is give you the opportunity to answer first,” she says.

All the romance, fights and second guessing will begin on Friday, March 24, when the first five episodes of season 4 hit Netflix. New episodes will premiere each Friday until the season finale on Friday, April 14.

Keep scrolling to meet the season 4 cast of Love Is Blind: