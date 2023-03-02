Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 1 of Perfect Match.

Meant for each other? Contestants on Netflix’s Perfect Match competed in a series of challenges to determine which duo was most compatible.

One couple stood victorious at the end of all the eliminations, repairings and new additions to the villa — Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati. Leading up to the finale, however, the pair didn’t expect to win.

“We thought we lost it,” Dom revealed during a March 2023 interview with Vulture. “First of all, because I was in the house so long, I felt we made a lot of enemies because I went on dates and turned people down for Georgia, and Georgia turned people down for me. I kind of took Georgia from Chase [DeMoor].”

The Mole alum added that when Joey Sasso and Kariselle Snow announced their engagement, he and Georgia “looked at each other like, ‘Yeah, we’re not winning this.’”

Joey and Kariselle — who had a fling before their time on the reality series — got engaged during the final episode.

“Seeing Kariselle, that was something that sort of knocked me off my feet as soon as she walked in. And boy did we have a good time together,” Joey exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023, adding that he felt like Perfect Match was an opportunity for him to make up for mistakes he’d previously made with the Sexy Beasts alum.

“Here’s the thing, we both have things that have happened in the past with each other, and I just felt that if she is here right now, I’m gonna give it my all to really try to make this work with her,” the New York native explained. “Because it felt like life had really brought us together for a reason, especially this time. And this just felt like the time when I gotta step up, be a man, own my past.”

Despite his excitement about having a second chance with Kariselle, Joey and the New Jersey native decided to go their separate ways a few months after the show wrapped.

“Relationships, in general, are extremely difficult and it’s hard to sit here and say exactly what happened because it’s extremely personal between the both of us,” the Circle alum told Variety in March 2023 of his time with Kariselle. “We have so much in common, but I just think that we really tried to do everything we could to work on everything.”

He added: “We both had the best of intentions, but we have a lot of differences that separate us with the things that we want and the way that we feel about each other. … That chapter of my life is over.”

Dom and Georgia, for their part, have also called it quits.

“I just loved my time with him and getting to know him,” the Too Hot to Handle alum said of Dom during a March 2023 interview with Today.com. “He’s a great person and I wouldn’t change anything. However, now we’re not together at the moment.”

Georgia has since fueled rekindled romance rumors with fellow Netflix personality Harry Jowsey, whom she previously dated from June 2022 to December 2022.

In February 2023, Harry shared a video of him and the Australia native sitting atop a horse in the ocean together.

“Congratulations on a mil broncy 💗 you deserve it,” he wrote in the caption, praising Georgia for reaching 1 million Instagram followers.

Keep scrolling to see where all the Perfect Match season 1 couples are now: